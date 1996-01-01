Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius Practice Problems
Refer to the illustration below.
(i) Identify the sphere that depicts a metal atom and the sphere that depicts a nonmetal atom.
(ii) Among the products, identify the spheres that depict a cation and the sphere that depicts an anion.
What is the difference between the predicted and experimentally measured ion-ion distances for LiI, NaBr, KCl, and RbF if their measured cation-anion distances were 2.94 pm (Li–I), 2.90 pm (Na–Br), 3.20 pm (K–Cl), and 2.88 pm (Rb–F), respectively? (Hint: Use the given image to calculate the predicted ion-ion distances)
Neutral atoms are smaller in size compared to their anion forms. Is this statement true or false?
Consider the elements Na, F, O
Order of atomic size: F < O < Na
Order of ionic size: Na+ < F– < O2–
Which of the following statement best explains the difference in the orders of the ionic and atomic sizes?
The relative ionic sizes of Be2+, Na+, F–, and S2– are shown below. In between which ions would you place Mg2+ and O2– ions?
The cation-anion distance in KBr is experimentally determined to be 330 pm. The atomic radius and ionic radius are given below:
Atomic radius (pm)
K 203
Br 120
Ionic radius (pm)
K+ 152
Br– 182
Which would be a more accurate estimation of the ionic cation-anion distances, the atomic radius or ionic radius?
Calculate the cation-ion distance for the following compounds: MgS, CaO, SrO. The ionic radii of some elements are given below:
Ion Ionic Radius (pm)
Be2+ 59
Mg2+ 86
Ca2+ 114
Sr2+ 132
O2– 126
S2– 170
Se2– 184
Te2– 207
Rank the following isoelectronic ions from largest to smallest size: Al3+, O2–, N3–, Na+.
Identify the element/ion that is larger in size in each of the following sets:
a. S or S2–
b. N– or N+
c. Ba or Ba2+
d. Cu– or Cu2+
Which of the following options below show the isoelectronic ions in order of decreasing radii?
a. Cl – > Br – > F –
b. S2- > Cl – > Ar
c. Ca2+ > Na + > Ar
d. Ca2+ > Sr 2+ > Mg2+
LiCl, NaF, KBr, RbI
The experimentally measured cation-anion distances are: LiCl = 2.50 Å; NaF = 2.31 Å; KBr = 3.30 Å and RbI = 3.67 Å
Use the diagram below to determine the theoretical cation-anion distances for the ionic compounds above.