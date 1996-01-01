Molecular Geometry Practice Problems
COS is produced from a bimolecular reaction that has Ea = 7.8 kJ/mol and A = 3.2×108 M/s2.
CO(g) + SO2(g) → COS(g) + O2(g)
The formula for the product is written as COS but its structure is OCS. What is the geometry of OCS?
Y is the product of the reaction of gaseous bromine and gaseous fluorine. Y is composed of 45.687%% Br and 54.313% F. What is the Lewis structure for Y? What is the geometry of its central atom?
There are no Mn—Mn nor O—O bonds in the manganese(VII) oxide (Mn2O7). Based on its Lewis structure, how many valence electrons does each Mn atom have? What is the geometry of each Mn atom?
One out of the four molecular models does not contain a trigonal bipyramidal central atom. If some of the models have a "hidden" atom behind a visible atom, which one does not contain a trigonal bipyramidal central atom?
What is the Lewis structure for F2P—PF2? What is the molecular geometry for each of its nonterminal atom?
1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether, C3H4F4O, is a possible replacement for the chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants that damage the ozone layer protecting the Earth. What is the Lewis structure for 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether? What is the geometry around the oxygen and carbon of 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether?
Determine the shape of the following molecules based on the given descriptions
(i) Two lone pairs and four atoms are connected to the central atom.
(ii) Three lone pairs and two atoms are connected to the central atom.
(iii) One lone pair and five atoms are connected to the central atom.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the geometric arrangement of charge clouds based on the given number of charge clouds for an atom?
Acetylsalicylic acid, an over-the-counter analgesic drug commonly known as aspirin, is depicted as a ball-and-stick molecule in the following chemical model. (Red = oxygen, gray = carbon, and ivory = hydrogen.) What is the geometry around each carbon?
True or False. The geometry of the central atom in the molecular model shown below is octahedral.
A certain molecule with an AB4 formula is described as having a trigonal bipyramidal electron geometry. Identify the molecular geometry of the molecule:
Consider the AX4 molecule below. Count the nonbonding electron pairs on atom A, if any.
Consider the figure below of 3 possible shapes of an AB3 molecule. Identify the electron geometry for each.
Identify which of the following elements can be used to create a molecule with the formula AX3 with the shape shown below: H, Be, B, C, N, O.
PCl5 has a trigonal bipyramidal geometry while ClF3 is T-shaped. Which molecule does not have a flat shape?
Determine the electron geometry/geometries that correspond with the following molecular geometry.
Select the correct image that shows the Lewis structure for the following compound and gives the geometry of each internal atom
IBr2-
Select the correct image that shows the Lewis structure for the following compound and give the geometry of each internal atom
ICl4+
Select the correct image that shows the Lewis structure for the following compound and gives the geometry of each internal atom
C2H7NO (skeletal structure N(CH3)2OH)
Select the correct image that shows the Lewis structure for the following compound and give the geometry of each internal atom
C4H10O2 (skeletal structure CH3C(CH3)2OOH)
Select the correct image that shows the Lewis structure for the following compound and gives the geometry of each internal atom
C3H8O (skeletal structure CH3CH2OCH3)
Select the statement that describes the correct molecular geometry for the following molecule.
Select the correct image that shows the Lewis structure for the following compound and gives the geometry of each internal atom
N2H2 (skeletal structure HNNH)
Which of the following statements based on the valence bond theory is not true about C4H7 with two consecutive double bonds?
Select the correct image that shows the Lewis structure for the following compound and gives the geometry of each internal atom
H3CCOOCH2CH3 (one oxygen atom attached to 2nd C atom, second oxygen atom attached to 2nd and 3rd C atom)
Identify the number of lone pairs on the central atom, bonding groups, and total electron groups for the structure shown below.
For the chlorous acid molecule (HClO2), determine the electronic and molecular geometries for the internal chlorine and oxygen atoms.
The shape of CO32− is trigonal planar, but the shape of SO32− is trigonal pyramidal. Explain.