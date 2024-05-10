24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The complex [Cr(H2O)6]2+ is observed to form a light-blue solution. Would H2O be considered a weak-field or strong-field ligand?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A complex with a strong-field ligand is usually high spin. Is this claim correct? Briefly explain.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a specific transition metal and set of ligands, which geometry has a lower crystal-field splitting energy (Δ)?