Periodic Trend: Electronegativity Practice Problems
Which of the following statements about the general trend of electronegativity in the periodic table is correct?
Is the statement true or false? The electronegativity of an unknown element with Z = 120 will be very high.
One way to give a relative value of electronegativity is based on the ionization energy and the electron affinity of the element. The EN value can be calculated using the equation: EN = k(I - EA). Identify the statements that correctly describe why electronegativity is based on ionization energy and electron affinity.
(i) Ionization energy measures how difficult it is to remove electrons, which can be a reflection of how strong an electron in the atom is attracted to its nucleus.
(ii) Electron affinity measures how difficult it is to add electrons, which can be a reflection of how strong an electron in another atom is attracted to its nucleus.
(iii) Ionization energy and Electron affinity both measure how negative the energies are in the addition and removal of electrons.
(iv) Electron affinity and electronegativity are the same.
From the statements below, identify which one(s) is/are incorrect:
(i) Electronegativity is measured in kJ/mol units.
(ii) Electron affinity is different from electronegativity.
(iii) Electronegativity is the tendency to attract shared electrons when forming a chemical bond.
(iv) The most electronegative element in the periodic table is helium.
(v) The least electronegative element in the periodic table is radon.
One way to give a relative value of electronegativity is based on the ionization energy and the electron affinity of the element. The EN value can be calculated using the equation: EN = k(I - EA). Calculate the value of the constant K given the EN value of chlorine of 3.0 from the periodic table and calculate the electronegativity of H using this method.
One way to give a relative value of electronegativity is based on the ionization energy and the electron affinity of the element. The EN value can be calculated using the equation: EN = k(I - EA). Calculate the value of the constant K given the EN value of chlorine of 3.0 from the periodic table.
Identify the least electronegative atom from the set of elements below:
Se, Pb, Sb, Cl
Arrange the following elements from most electronegative to least electronegative:
K C F Si O
A challenge in "hydrogen economy" is identifying a safe and stable way of storing hydrogen. Hydrides of light metals can be used as potential hydrogen storage for fuel-cell powered vehicles. LiAlH4 contains 7.6% by mass H2, which is released when it decomposes to LiH(s), Al(s) and H2(g). Determine the most electronegative element in LiAlH4.