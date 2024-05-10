The pH Scale Practice Problems
Calculate [OH–] for a solution with [H+] = 1.6 × 10–8 M and determine if the solution is neutral, acidic, or basic.
Determine the [H3O+] in a solution with a pH of –0.925. Use the correct number of significant figures for your answer.
Determine the [H3O+] in a solution with a pH of 13.2. Use the correct number of significant figures for your answer.
By how much does the H+ concentration change if the pH value is adjusted by 3.00 units?
The pH of a clear liquid was determined using a pH meter as shown below. Is the temperature given with the pH reading necessary?
Calculate the [OH–] for a solution that has [H+] 5000 times smaller than [OH–] and classify whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral.
What is the [OH–] for a solution that contains [H+] = 3.4×10–9 M? Determine if the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral.
What is the [H+] for a solution that contains [OH–] = 7.6×10–6 M? Determine if the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral.
Calculate the pH of the following acidic solution with an H3O+ concentration of 0.083 M using the correct number of significant figures.
Calculate the concentration of H3O+ when the pH of the solution is 4.83 using the correct number of significant figures.
At 25°C, An aqueous solution in a beaker has [OH-] = 8.97x 10-2M. Which statement about the solution is true?
I. The solution has [H3O+] = 1.11x10-13 M
II. The solution has a pH of 1.05
III. The solution is basic.
The blood plasma pH of a patient is 8.67. Calculate its [H3O+] and express with two significant figures.
We are given three solutions
Solution A: [OH-] = 2.43 × 10–7 M
Solution B: [H3O+] = 7.79 × 10–9 M
Solution C: [OH-] = 0.000349 M
a. What is the [H3O+] for solution A?
b. What is the [OH-] for solution B?
c. What is the [H3O+] for solution C?
c. Which of the three solutions is the most basic?
Calculate the hydroxide ion concentration of an aqueous solution with [H+] = 2.7 x 10-9 M at 25°C.