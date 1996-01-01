Catalyst Practice Problems
True or False. The overall enthalpy change and activation energy of a reaction are both affected by the catalyst.
True or False. A catalyst is not included in the overall chemical equation for a reaction since it is consumed during the reaction.
True or False. Although a catalyst does take part in the reaction, it is not consumed since it reacts in one step and is then regenerated in the next step.
The particle size of a heterogeneous catalyst is essential to its function. Which of the following is the most efficient heterogeneous catalyst?
Chymotrypsin catalyzes proteolysis or the hydrolytic breakdown of proteins. It can cleave peptide bonds at a rate of 100 molecules per second. Which components of this description correspond to the terms enzyme, substrate, and turnover number?
Which of the following shows the reaction coordinate for an uncatalyzed and catalyzed endothermic reaction?
Which statements apply to the function/s of a catalyst in a reaction?
A. The catalyst increases the activation energy of a reaction.
B. The catalyst decreases the activation energy of a reaction.
C. The catalyst has no effect on the activation energy.
D. The catalyst increases the rate constant.
E. The catalysts decreases the rate constant.
F. The catalysts has no effect on the rate constant.