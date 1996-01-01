Thermal Equilibrium Practice Problems
A 35.0 g sample of an unknown material at 90.0 ºC is submerged in 100.0 g of water at 30.0 ºC, causing the temperature of water to raise to 42.5 ºC. Determine the specific heat capacity of the material.
Consider the two substances M and N. Substance M has a mass of 5.16 g and is initially at 18.6°C. Substance N has a mass of 22.3 g and is initially at 56.4°C. The two substances come into contact with each other and reach thermal equilibrium. The final temperature of both substances is 49.7°C. Given that the specific heat capacity of substance N is 2.34 J/g•°C, calculate the specific heat capacity of substance M.
A 17 g of -4.5 °C ice cube is put into a beaker with 350 mL of 78 °C hot water. Calculate the final temperature in the beaker. (enthalpy of fusion of water = 6.01 kJ/mol, specific heat capacity of liquid water = 4.184 J/g•°C, specific heat capacity of ice = 2.03 J/g•°C, density liquid water = 1.00 g/mL)
Solid carbon dioxide, more commonly known as dry ice, is directly converted to gas when heated instead of melting first. Adding warm water to dry ice is enough to promote this process.
Calculate the mass of dry ice added to 25.0 L of water at 70°C given that the dry ice completely sublimes when the water reaches 20°C. Assume no heat is lost to the surroundings. The ΔH°f for CO2(s) is -427.4 kJ/mol.
Calculate the final temperature of the mixture of 75.0 mL each of butanol at 5.0 °C and water at 30.1 °C assuming no heat is lost to the surroundings.
The density of butanol and water is 0.81 g/mL and 1.0 g/mL respectively.
Whiskey rocks are small cubes of natural stone used to chill whiskey and other spirits. To test its effectiveness, it was used in an unknown amount of water.
3 rocks that collectively weigh 95.5 g that were initially at 8°C were placed in an insulated container full of water at 27.1°C. The specific heat of the rocks is 0.98 J/g-K.
Calculate the mass of the water considering the final temperature of 13.6°C.
2 crates of beer were packed in coolers and were brought on a camping trip. Each crate contains 12 bottles of beer that can fit into 1 cooler (2 coolers total).
The night before the trip, a crate of beer bottles was refrigerated and the other crate was stocked at room temperature due to limited space in the fridge.
In the morning, the bottles were packed in the cooler together with gel ice packs. Each cooler had 10 ice packs each and 12 beer bottles. Cooler 1 had the refrigerated beer while cooler 2 had the room temperature beer.
Explain why the ice packs in cooler 1 were still solid while they were all melted in cooler 2 by the time the camping site was reached,
A 50.0-g block of an unknown substance initially at 177.39 °C was submerged in 40.0 mL of water initially at 10.0 °C. At thermal equilibrium, the temperature of both substances is 39.31 °C. Identify and calculate the heat capacity of the unknown substance.`
A 3.51-g silver ball initially at 10 °C is placed in a container with 15.11 g of water with a temperature of 64 °C. Determine the final temperature when the silver ball and water reaches thermal equilibrium.
A 20.0-g block of aluminum at 110 °C and a 20.0-g block of gold at 10 °C are in contact with each other and isolated from the rest of the universe. Which statement applies for the final temperature of the blocks.
In an insulated container, a 50.0 g copper block that was initially at 87.3 °C was added to 75.0 g of water at 24.5 °C. At thermal equilibrium, what is the final temperature of the two substances? (specific heat capacity of copper = 0.386 J/(g∙°C))