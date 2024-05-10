Precipitation: Ksp vs Q Practice Problems
Based on the quantitative analysis, the addition of H2S can separate Pb2+, Cu2+, and Cd2+ from other cations present in a solution. What is the S2− ion concentration needed to start the precipitation of (i) Pb2+, (ii) Cu2+, and (iii) Cd2+ ions if each of the metal ions has a concentration of 0.020 M? When Cu2+ starts to precipitate, what fraction of Cd2+ is still left in the solution?
Ksp PbS = 7.0×10−29, Ksp CuS = 8.0×10−37, Ksp CdS = 1.0×10−28
A solution contains both 0.015 M Mn2+ and 0.015 M Ni2+. If K2CO3 is added dropwise to the solution, what is the molarity of CO32– when the second cation starts to precipitate? (Ksp MnCO3 = 2.24×10–11, Ksp NiCO3 = 1.42×10–7)
Potassium carbonate is used to precipitate the cations in a solution that contains 0.025 M Mn2+ and 0.050 M Zn2+. When the second cation starts to precipitate, what would be the remaining concentration of the cation that precipitates first?
Determine the cation that will precipitate first if potassium carbonate is used to precipitate one of the cations in a solution that contains 0.025 M Mn2+ and 0.050 M Zn2+. Calculate the minimum concentration of K2CO3 that will start the precipitation of the cation.
A solution of two silver salts contains 0.0111 M Cl- and 0.0125 M Br-. Upon addition of a very dilute solution of silver nitrate (AgNO3), a precipitate is formed.
A. Identify the precipitate as AgCl or AgBr.
B. Calculate the minimum concentration of Ag+ at which the precipitate begins to form.
Ksp(AgCl) = 1.8×10–10
Ksp(AgBr) = 5.0×10–13
A solution is created by mixing 0.20 M Ni(CH3COO)2, 0.30 M HNO3 and 0.20 M H2S.
(i) Will NiS precipitate out of the solution? (Kspa NiS = 3.2)
(ii) If the pH of the solution is increased to 7 using a phosphate buffer, will NiS precipitate out of the solution?
A 0.25 M HNO3 solution contains 0.020 M Zn2+ and 0.020 M Ni2+. Can bubbling H2S through the solution separate Zn2+ from Ni2+? The [H2S] in a saturated solution of H2S is approximately 0.10 M. (Kspa ZnS = 1.7 × 10−2, Kspa NiS = 3.2)
The images below show solutions of Cu2CO3 where the orange sphere represents the CO32− ion and the violet sphere represents the Cu+ ion. Note that other ions may be present in the solution but are not shown.
If image (i) shows the solution in equilibrium with solid Cu2CO3, which of the solutions shown in images (ii)-(iv) will form a solid Cu2CO3 precipitate? Explain.
Water chlorination is employed to disinfect public water supplies and swimming pools. The typical Cl- ion concentration is recommended to be around 1 ppm. Some water supplies contain lead that could react with these chlorine ions. If a chlorinated water sample has 0.5 ppm of Pb2+ ions, will a PbCl2 (Ksp = 1.17×10–5) precipitate form?
If 75 mL of a solution made by dissolving 10.0 g of Ba(OH)2(Ksp = 5.0×10–3) in 300 mL of water was added to each of the beakers below, which beaker will a precipitate form? What is the identity of the precipitates that formed?
What is the precipitate formed when 56.0 mL of KOH with pOH = 1.67 is mixed with 138 mL of 0.016 M BaCl2?