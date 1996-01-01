Osmotic Pressure Practice Problems
Israel has built plants that turn seawater into freshwater. Calculate the maximum volume of freshwater that can be obtained from 1.25 L of seawater if the reverse osmosis equipment in the plant exerts a maximum pressure of 105.0 atm. Assume that seawater is composed only of 0.540 M NaCl and 0.072 M CaCl2 which are completely dissociated, and that the temperature of the water is only 25 °C.
A 1.050 g mixture of NaCl, NaNO3, and Mg(NO3)2 that has 12.41 % chlorine by mass was dissolved in 510.0 mL water at 25 °C. The resulting solution was found to have an osmotic pressure of 745.0 mmHg. Calculate the percentage mass of NaCl, NaNO3, and Mg(NO3)2.
Myoglobin is an oxygen-binding molecule in the muscles and has a structure similar to hemoglobin. An aqueous solution containing 2.50 g of myoglobin per 90.0 mL solution was found to have an osmotic pressure of 7.25 mmHg at 25 °C. Determine the molar mass of myoglobin.
At 25 °C, the osmotic pressure of red blood cells is 7.38 atm. For a white blood cell solution, what should be its molarity to have the same osmotic pressure as red blood cells?
For an aqueous solution containing 9.31 mg of lycopene (537 g/mol) in 5.12 mL of solution at 298 K, what osmotic pressure in mm Hg would you anticipate? What would the water column's height be in meters? The density of mercury is 13.534 g/mL at 298 K.
Domestic reverse osmosis systems are becoming more and more common in cities where access to clean drinking water is limited. Assume that the feed water for such a system has a salt concentration of 0.345 M. What is the minimum pressure that needs to be applied to the membrane of the system to reduce this salt concentration to 0.113 M at 28.0 °C?
Metronidazole is an antibiotic used to treat a number of bacterial and parasitic infections. A 100.0 mL injectable solution of metronidazole (171.2 g/mol) contains 500.0 mg of the drug. What is the osmotic pressure of this solution at 25 °C?
A 0.150 M solution of cobalt(II) chloride (CoCl2) has an osmotic pressure of 11.0 atm at 25.0 °C. What is the value of the van't Hoff factor for this solution?
Benzylpenicillin is a natural penicillin antibiotic commonly given intravenously because of its poor oral absorption. A 10.0 mL injectable solution contains 600 mg benzylpenicillin and has an osmotic pressure of 4.462 atm at 30 °C. Calculate the molar mass of benzylpenicillin using this information.
Assuming complete dissociation, calculate the osmotic pressure of magnesium acetate (Mg(C2H3O2)2) solution containing 52.1 g of magnesium citrate in 352 mL of solution at 29 °C.
Calculate the percent mass to volume for a solution containing RbCl at 25 °C if an isotonic solution contains 1.21 % KCl mass to volume. Assume a van't Hoff factor of 1.7.
Calculate the van't Hoff factor of a solution that has a concentration of 0.215 M and osmotic pressure of 6.5 atm at 25 °C.
Calculate the molecular formula of an unknown compound given the data below:
The combustion of 22.98 g of the unknown compound produced 56.10 g CO2 and 7.657 g H2O.
The osmotic pressure of a solution containing 0.703 g of an unknown compound dissolved in 200.0 mL of solution at 25 °C is 1.59 atm.