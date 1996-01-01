Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases Practice Problems
Provide the net ionic equation when PbCrO4 (a slightly soluble ionic solid) reacts with a strong acid.
Predict if aspirin would act as Bronsted-Lowry acid, Bronsted-Lowry acid, both, or neither in an aqueous solution.
When PH3(g) and HBr(g) react, the crystalline solid PH4Br(s) forms. Identify the Bronsted-Lowry acid and the Bronsted-Lowry base in the reaction.
Is BrO2- a weak base? Write an equation showing how it acts as a base if applicable.
Identify if the given amine reaction is an acid-base reaction:
CH3CH2NH2 + HBr
If it is an acid-base reaction, list the products.
Write the acid-base equation for each weak base. Show its ionization in water to produce OH-
a. PO43-
b. (CH3)2NH
c. CH3CH2NH2
Which of the following statement is true about CH3OH in the given reaction?
HNO3 + CH3OH ⇌ NO3- + CH3OH2+