Scientific Notation Practice Problems
The Boeing Everett Factory in Everett, Washington is one of the buildings with the largest usable space. It has a volume of approximately 13,385,000 m3. Convert this volume into scientific notation. Round to four significant figures then two significant figures.
Provide the standard notation for the following measurements expressed in scientific notation.
(a) 2.450×103 m
(b) 4.115×10–4 cm
(c) 3.67021×10–6 cm3
(d) 7.2100×105 dm
The elevation of Mt. Everest is 8,848.86 m. Express this in scientific notation with two significant figures.
The given circumference of Earth is 40780 km. Express it in standard exponential notation after rounding it to two significant figures.
Round off 67321x10-17 to three significant figures and express in correct scientific notation
What is the sign of the exponent when the number 0.00841 is expressed in scientific notation?
True or False: A number expressed in scientific notation with a negative exponent indicates that its standard form has a value between 1 to 10.
Scientific notation should always be written using a number with a decimal point. Is this statement true or false?
A student is asked to write the number 0.00581 in scientific notation. What is the first number that should appear in the scientific notation expression?
True or False: In scientific notation, a positive exponent means the number is less than 1, while a negative exponent means the number is greater than 1.
True or False: To express a number in a scientific notation, increasing the coefficient value means the exponent is negative while decreasing the coefficient value means the exponent is positive.
Which of the following is a reason why it is important to use scientific notation in calculations?