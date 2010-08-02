Millikan Oil Drop Experiment Practice Problems
In a hypothetical universe, the charge of the negatively charged zarg was determined via a method similar to Millikan's oil-drop experiment with the following results.
(a) Using the tabulated results, calculate the minimum charge of a zarg.
(b) An additional droplet was determined to have a charge of 3.26 ×10–15 C. Does this affect the previously calculated charge for a zarg? If yes, calculate the new minimum charge of a zarg.
Identify the unlikely charge of an oil droplet in Millikan's experiment. Use e = 1.6022 × 10–19 C for the charge of an electron.
Consider a hypothetical charge called the york. The charge of each drop was measured in york using the oil drop experiment.
Oil Drop # Charge
A –2.8 × 10–8 y
B –7.0 × 10–8 y
C –1.26 × 10–7 y
D –9.8 × 10–8 y
What conclusion can be drawn from these data regarding the charge of the electron?
Calculate the number of electrons needed to produce a charge of -2.0 C and calculate their mass.
A scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil-drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is gallic (ga). He obtained the following data for four oil droplets (A, B, C, and D):
A 2.06×10–11 ga
B 2.75×10–11 ga
C 4.13×10–11 ga
D 5.50×10–11 ga
Assuming the four oil droplets are all equal in mass and volume, determine which one would fall most rapidly between the plates.
Based on these observations, determine the charge on a single electron in ga units.
In 1923, Robert A. Millikan received the Nobel Prize in physics for his oil-drop experiment. The experiment included the observation of tiny oil droplets between two electrically charged plates. The oil drops were observed as falling, stationary, or rising. The presence of an electric field has an effect on the rate of fall of oil particles. Explain what force or factor would determine the rate of fall of oil drops if the electric field were removed?
Using the charge of an electron as 6.88×10–12 ga, calculate the number of electrons on each drop.
A scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil-drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is gallic (ga). He obtained the following data for 3 oil droplets (X, Y and Z):
X 6.88×10–12 ga
Y 13.8×10–11 ga
Z 2.06×10–11 ga
Calculate how many gallics are there in 1 coulomb?
Air conditioning gives shopping malls cold and dry conditions. Static charges may accumulate on the soles of your shoes while you are walking inside the mall. If -25 µC is generated by your body, what is their collective mass?
Identify the statement below that was derived from the results of the Milikan experiment using charged oil drops.
Calculate the charge-to-mass ratio in C/kg of an alpha particle, 4He2+, that has a mass of 4.00151 amu.
A chemist in an imaginary universe, where electrons have a different charge than they do in our universe, performs the Millikan oil drop experiment to measure the electron's charge. The charges of several drops are recorded below. What is the charge of the electron in this imaginary universe?
In an imaginary alternate universe where electrons have a different charge, a Millikan oil-drop experiment is performed to measure the electron's charge. Identify the charge of the electron in this alternate universe given the results of the experiment below.