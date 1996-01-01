17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Amphoteric Species Practice Problems
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Amphoteric Species Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aqueous solution of carbonic acid (H2CO3) contains H2CO3, HCO3–, and CO32– in different concentrations. Identify the amphoteric species in the solution. Ignore the water present in the solution.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ion hydrogen oxalate (HC2O4–) is amphiprotic species. Provide the chemical equations illustrating how the hydrogen oxalate ion reacts with water as an acid and base.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write equations that show the amphoteric species, NH3 and HSO4-, acting as both an acid and a base.