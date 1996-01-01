Pressure Units Practice Problems
Mount fuji is approximately 12389 ft above sea level. The standard hike up the mountain starts at 6600 ft. The atmospheric pressure at different altitudes can be approximated using the following equation P = e−h / 7000 where P is in atmospheres and h is in meters. Determine the atmospheric pressure in mmHg at the start of the hike.
The atmospheric pressure at the summit of Mount Fuji on a certain day was found to be 469 mmHg. What is this pressure in atm and pascal units?
25 psi is the recommended tire pressure for mountain bikes. Convert this pressure to mmHg. (1 atm = 760 mmHg; 1 atm = 14.696 psi)
Which of the following are units used to express atmospheric pressure?
A. J
B. atm
C. lb/in
D. N•m2
E. mmHg
A scuba diver is 15 m deep underwater. Given that the atmospheric pressure is 100 kPa and assuming that the density of water is 1.00×103 kg/m3, calculate the pressure (atm) exerted on the body of the diver. [Useful information: g = 9.81 m/s2 and 1 Pa = 1 kg/ms2]
A sample of gas is held inside a cylinder equipped with a movable piston that has an area of 0.720 m2. If a mass of 8.42 kg is pushing down on the piston, Calculate the pressure exerted on the gas in pounds per square inch.
A sample of gas is held inside a cylinder equipped with a movable piston that has an area of 0.720 m2. If a mass of 8.42 kg is pushing down on the piston, Calculate the pressure exerted on the gas in bars.
A Category 3 hurricane can have a central pressure up to 964 mbar (millibars) and a wind speed of 130 mph based on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. What is this pressure in torr?
A Category 3 hurricane can have a central pressure up to 964 mbar (millibars) and a wind speed of 130 mph based on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. What is this pressure in inches of Hg?
The van der Waals equation includes corrections to the ideal gas equation for gases that deviates from the ideal behavior. The constants a and b in the equation are called the van der Waals constants which vary from one gas to another. The value of a for Xenon is 4.19 (L2•atm)/mol2. Determine the value of a for Xe if the pressure was measured in bars.
A Category 3 hurricane can have a central pressure up to 964 mbar (millibars) and a wind speed of 130 mph based on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. What is this pressure in atmospheres?
A gas cylinder has a height of 100.0 cm, a width of 50.0 cm, and a length of 50.0 cm. If the air inside the cylinder is removed at atmospheric pressure of 15.3 psi, the total force (in pounds) on the surface of the can is ___.
The average pressure at mean sea level is 29.92 inHg. What is this pressure in units of mmHg?
The 1935 Labor Day hurricane in the Florida Keys recorded the lowest pressure at landfall which was 26.34 inHg. What is this pressure in atm?
You noticed that the packages of candies you brought are puffed up during one of your flights to London. Explain why.
A commonly used refrigerant in central home air conditioners is Freon-12 (CF2Cl2). The system is initially charged to a pressure of 3.6 atm. Express this pressure in torr.
The average pressure at the summit of Mt. Fuji is 469.7 mmHg. Convert this pressure to:
1.) torr
2.) psi
3.) inHg
4.) atm
If the atmospheric pressure is 725 mmHg, what would this pressure be in inches of Hg?
True or False: Force is defined as a push or pull on an object and is given by pressure divided by area.
Which of the following physical quantities is used to describe the amount of force applied per unit of area?
True or False: Pressure and force are interchangeable terms that refer to the same physical quantities.
Determine the pressure (in mmHg) that a scuba diver 25.3 feet below the water's surface would experience if the atmospheric pressure was 0.955 atm.
Determine the pressures (in mmHg) of the enclosed gas in (A), (B), and (C) if the atmospheric pressure is 735 mmHg. Assume that the gray liquid is mercury.
The density of cyclohexylbenzene, a nonvolatile liquid, is 0.9427 g/mL. If the atmospheric pressure is 700.0 mmHg, predict the height (in m) of liquid in a barometer containing cyclohexylbenzene. (ρHg = 13.60 g/mL)
At 20 ºC, glycerol (d = 1.261 g/mL) is used in an open-end manometer instead of mercury (d = 13.55 g/mL). Calculate the gas pressure (in atm) if the level of the arm to the gas is 62.5 cm higher than the level to the atmosphere. The atmospheric pressure is 0.942 atm.
In an experiment, one of the open ends of a glass tube is in a dish filled with mercury while the other end is closed by a stopcock. The distance between the surface of the mercury to the stopcock is 900 mm. At 20 ºC, the height of mercury in the tube is equal to the height of mercury in the dish.
Which image corresponds to the level of mercury in the tube when the temperature is lowered to –50 ºC?
The density of mercury is 13.534 g/cm3 while that of glycerol is 1.261 g/cm3. Calculate the height of a column of glycerol in a barometer at standard atmospheric pressure.
Identify which statement is true
i) the stratosphere is the densest layer in the atmosphere
ii) the stratosphere is the thickest and heaviest layer in the atmosphere
iii) the troposphere is the thickest and heaviest layer in the atmosphere
iv) the troposphere is the densest layer in the atmosphere
Identify which statement is false
i) Atmospheric pressure decreases with increasing elevation
ii) The troposphere and stratosphere together account for 99.9% of the mass of the atmosphere
iii) Atmospheric temperature decreases with increasing elevation
iv) The layers of the atmosphere are based on elevation.
Calculate the pressure of the gas inside a closed-ended mercury manometer where the height difference is 22.5 cm. The atmospheric pressure is 0.957 atm.
Calculate the pressure of the gas inside the mercury manometer. Assuming the atmospheric pressure is 1.05 atm.
Determine the density of glycerol (in g/mL) if 1.50 m column of glycerol exerts a pressure of 0.183 atm.
Calculate the height (in m) a column of benzene must be to exert a pressure similar to that of a 15.0 cm column of water. The density of benzene is 0.877 g/mL and that of water is 1.00 g/mL.
Calculate the pressure of the gas sample in the illustration below given that the atmospheric pressure is 755.5 mmHg.
A manometer is attached to a sample of gas that occupies a volume of 3.24 liters. In an arm of the manometer, the mercury level attached to the gas sample is 21.4 mm lower than that of the arm open to the atmosphere. The atmospheric pressure is 1.15 atm. Determine the pressure of the gas sample.
Consider a barometer with a length of 1.50×102 cm and a cross-sectional area of 1.70 cm2. The mercury column has a height of 95.0 cm, and the temperature is 30°C. Some amount of N2 is added into the empty space above the mercury. The mercury height dropped to 80.0 cm. Calculate the mass of N2 that was added.
A set of bookshelves rests on a hard floor surface on four legs, each having a cross-sectional dimension of 3.0 x 4.1 in contact with the floor. The total mass of the shelves plus the books stacked on them is 266 kg.
Calculate the pressure in pascals exerted by the shelf footings on the surface.