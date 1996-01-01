3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Acids Practice Problems
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the knowledge of the acids and oxyanions of chlorine, name the following acids and anions:
HBrO
BrO–
HBrO2
BrO2–
HBrO3
BrO3–
HBrO4
BrO4–
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which pairing is incorrect.
a. HBr, hydrobromide acid
b. H2CrO4, chromic acid
c. H2PO3, phosphoric acid
d. HCl, hydrochloric acid
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the formula for each acid based on the names.
a. sulfurous acid
b. phosphoric acid
c. hydrochloric acid
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct statements below:
a. The correct name for HBrO3 is perbromic acid
b. The correct formula for sulfuric acid is H2SO4
c. The correct formula for carbonic acid is H2CO2