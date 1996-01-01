3. Chemical Reactions
Functional Groups in Chemistry Practice Problems
3. Chemical Reactions
Functional Groups in Chemistry Practice Problems
10 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nonane has a chain of nine carbon atoms. What is the empirical formula for this alkane?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
CFC and BFC are greenhouse gases that contribute to the depletion of the ozone layer. How do these two species differ?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Match each compound with the correct functional group classification.
Note: Order for multiple choice answers is from left to right and top to bottom
a) Alkene b) Alkyne c) Alkyl Halide d) Alcohol
e) Carboxylic Acid f) Ether g) Ester h) Aldehyde
i) Ketone j) Amine