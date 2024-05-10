Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves Practice Problems
Determine the volume of the added acid where the pH = 14 - pKb for the titration of a weak monoprotic base and a strong acid based on the given curve
Determine the volume of the added base where the pH will be equal to the pKa for the titration of a weak monoprotic acid and a strong base based on the given curve
The following is a titration curve for the titration of a weak acid with a strong base. The equivalence point for the titration occurs at pH 9.5. Identify which of the following indicators would be suitable for this particular titration.
A. Ethyl red pKa = 5.42
B. Metacresol purple pKa1 = 1.51, pKa2 = 8.32
C. Phenolphthalein pKa = 9.50
D. Quinaldine red pKa = 2.63
E. Bromothymol blue pKa = 7.0
F. Thymol blue pKa1 = 1.65, pKa2 = 9.20
The image below shows the titration of a weak base with a strong acid.
Determine the volume of added acid where the equilibrium concentration of the species in the solution and Ka of the conjugate acid is used to calculate pH.
Various stages of the titration of a weak base, NH3, with a strong acid, HBr, are depicted by the following set of four diagrams. Br– ions and water molecules have been excluded for simplicity.
What is the pH of the solution at the equivalence point?
Shown below are the titration curves of two acids each with a concentration of 0.050 M. A 40.00 mL sample of each acid was titrated with 0.05 M KOH.
Shown below are the titration curves of two acids each with a concentration of 0.050 M. A 40.00 mL sample of each acid was titrated with 0.05 M KOH.
Identify the titration curve that depicts a strong acid and the titration curve that depicts a weak acid.
Shown below are the titration curves of two acids each with a concentration of 0.050 M. A 40.00 mL sample of each acid was titrated with 0.05 M KOH.
Estimate the pKa of the weak acid.
The images below show the different stages in the titration of a weak acid, HA, with KOH. Select the image that shows the titration curve after the addition of KOH but before the equivalence point. (K+ ions and water are not shown for clarity).
The samples of chloric acid and formic acid shown below are both titrated with 0.75 M KOH. Will their titration curves be identical after the equivalence point is reached?
The titration curve for two monoprotic acids is illustrated below. What is the pKa for the weak acid?
The images below show the titration curves of equal amounts of weak and strong monoprotic acid titrated with the same concentration of strong base.
Which of the following statements is true?
The images below show the individual titration curve of two weak acids, a and b, with a strong base
Which of the following statements is true?
The images below show the individual titration curve of two weak bases, a and b, and a strong acid
Which of the following statements is true?
0.127 M NaOH was used to titrate 0.219 g of an unknown monoprotic acid sample. Using the titration curve based on the gathered data, what are the pKa and molar mass of the acid?
The images below show the individual titration curve of two weak acids, a and b, with a strong base
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Acid a has a larger Ka than acid b
b. Acid b has a larger Ka than acid a
c. Acid a and b have equal Ka
d. None of the above
Determine the volume of the added base where the pH is used for the calculations of equilibrium problems involving the Kb and concentration of the conjugate base based on the given curve for the titration of a weak monoprotic acid and a strong base
Which of the following curves shown below is closer to the actual data observed in a titration of acid using a strong base and phenolphthalein indicator?
Identify the equivalence point pH for each of the following titrations:
1) Strong acid-strong base
2) Strong acid-weak base
3) Weak acid-strong base
The following is a curve when a weak monoprotic acid is titrated against a strong base. Label the following titration events on the given titration curve:
A) The point where the pH of the solution is solely due to the presence of the weak acid.
B) The point where all of the weak acid has been neutralized by the strong base.
C) The region of the curve where there is a buffer solution present.
The titration curve shown below was obtained when a 10.0 mL sample of a weak base was titration against a 0.150 M HCl solution.
A. Calculate the initial molarity of the weak base solution.
B. What is the value of pKb for the weak base?
The titration curve shown below was obtained when a 20.0 mL sample of monoprotic acid was titrated against a solution of 0.15 M NaOH solution.
A. Calculate the initial concentration of the monoprotic acid in mol/L units.
B. Calculate the dissociation constant (Ka) for the monoprotic acid.
0.127 M NaOH was used to titrate 0.219 g of an unknown monoprotic acid sample. Using the titration curve based on the gathered data, what are the pKa and molar mass of the acid?