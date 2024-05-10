Equilibrium Constant K Practice Problems
For the following certain single-step reaction represented by P + Q ⇌ R + S, Derive a relationship between the equilibrium constant and the rate constants of the forward and reverse reaction.
In a system wherein the liquid and the vapor are in equilibrium, the pressure that the vapor is exerting on the liquid is called the vapor pressure. Write a reaction equation to represent the equilibrium between liquid methanol and methanol vapor and provide the Kp expression for the reaction.
Write the equilibrium constant expressions for Kc and Kp of the reversible reaction:
2 FeS (s) + 3 O2 (g) ⇌ 2 FeO (l) + 2 SO2 (g)
The equilibrium constant, Kc, for the single-step reaction X(g) + Y(g) ⇌ XY(g) is 3.0×103. Which one of the following is true?
Propane undergoes thermal cracking for light olefin production. One of two thermal decomposition reactions that occur in a reactor is shown below. Write the equilibrium constant expressions Kp and Kc for the reaction.
C3H8 (g) ⇌ C2H4 (g) + CH4 (g)
Compare the rate constants for the forward (kf) and the reverse (kr) reaction if the mixture contains a low concentration of reactants and a large concentration of products.
The rates of the forward and reverse reaction of A + B2 ⇌ AB2 are 15 M/s and 9 M/s respectively. In which direction will the reaction proceed to reach equilibrium?
Identify which gives a comparable concentration of products and reactants at equilibrium.
For the given reaction, provide the Kc expression and determine if it is homogenous or heterogenous:
2 Hg(l) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 HgO(s)
For the given reaction, provide the Kc expression and determine if it is homogenous or heterogenous:
I2(s) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g)
For the given reaction, provide the Kc expression and determine if it is homogenous or heterogenous:
H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g)
Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect: A small value of the equilibrium constant indicates that the rate of the reverse reaction is greater than the rate of the forward reaction.
For the following reaction, determine which direction the reaction lies and identify if it is reactant-favored or product favored.
H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) Kc = 50.5
Consider the following reaction: Cu+(aq) + 2 I–(aq) ⇌ [CuI2]–(aq), K = 8.0×108. Determine whether the forward or reverse reaction has a larger rate constant assuming that both reactions are elementary reactions.
Identify the correct K expression for the reaction 2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ N2(g) + 2 H2O(l)
Provide the K expression for the following reaction: SnO2(s) + 2 CO(g) ⇌ Sn(s) + 2 CO2(g)
Provide the K expression for the following reaction: 4 CuO(s) + CH4(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + 4 Cu(s) + 2 H2O(g)
For each equilibrium constant, identify if the reactants or products are favored.
i. K = 1.983
ii. K = 5.38 × 10–2
The reaction of chlorine gas (Cl2) with a slurry of calcium hydroxide ((Ca(OH)2) produces calcium oxychloride (). The reaction takes place according the following chemical equation:
Ca(OH)2(s) + Cl2(g) ⇌ Ca(OCl)2(aq) + H2O(l)
Write an expression for the equilibrium constant (Kc) for this reaction.
Which of the following statements is correct for the following reaction:
NO2(g) + NO3(g) ⇌ N2O5(g) K= 2.1x10-20
Which of the following statements is true for a chemical reaction for which the value of equilibrium constant (K) is too large (K >> 1)?
Identify the expression for Kc for the following reaction: Ti(s) + 2 Cl2(g) ⇌ TiCl4(l)