De Broglie Wavelength Practice Problems
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength for a 45.9 g golf ball moving at 340 km/h. Is this wavelength observable?
When high-energy electrons that have been accelerated by a voltage difference of 25,000 V bombard a metal sample target, X rays with a wavelength of 1.74×10−10 m are created. The product of the voltage difference and the electronic charge, expressed in coulombs, yields the kinetic energy of the electrons, where 1 volt-coulomb equals 1 J. What are the electron's kinetic energy in joules and de Broglie wavelength in meters when accelerated by a 25,000 V voltage difference?
Determine the de Broglie wavelength of a proton traveling at the speed of light and identify the region in the electromagnetic spectrum for this wavelength.
A 12.5 g bullet is fired from a rifle. Calculate the speed the bullet needs in order to have a de Broglie wavelength of 3.5 nm.
The electron neutrino (νe) is an elementary particle that has zero electric charge. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength associated with a νe traveling at 2.98×108 m/s if it has a rest mass 2.32×105 times smaller than an electron.
The speed of sound is faster in water than in air. It has a speed of 1,480 m/s. The lowest frequency used in radars is 400 MHz. Calculate the frequency of electromagnetic radiation that would have the same wavelength as the sound wave described.
Consider a 5.44-kg bowling ball rolling at a speed of 16 mph. Find the de Broglie wavelength associated with the bowling ball and explain why is the wave nature of matter insignificant for the bowling ball.
A helium atom is moving at a speed of 1537 m/s. What is the de Broglie wavelength (in pm) of the helium atom?
What is the identity of an element with an atom moving at 1% the speed of light with a de Broglie wavelength of 9.5x10-3 pm?
According to the theory of de Broglie, electrons orbit the nucleus at a fixed distance giving off distinct wavelengths with stable wavelike motion which accounts for the quantized energy levels of atoms. How does this apply to the movement of matter?
An electron in a hydrogen atom has a de Broglie wavelength of 4.51x10-12 m. What is its velocity relative to the speed light in terms of percentage? (speed of light = 3.00x108 m/s, mass electron = 9.11x10 -31 kg)
As the velocity of an moving electron decreases, its kinetic energy __________ and its wavelength __________ .
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of an electron moving at a speed of 4.00x105 m/s.
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength (m) of a 65.0-kg skateboarder who is going at an average speed of 14.5 km/hr.
What is the de Broglie wavelength of an 2.2 g bullet shot from an unknown gun at a velocity of 816 m/s? Is the wave nature of matter important for bullets?
A microscope's maximum resolution is essentially equal to the wavelength of light used to create the picture. Those taken using an electron microscope have a substantially greater resolution—about 0.25 nm in contemporary instruments—than images taken with a photon microscope. What speed must the electrons be accelerated to in order to achieve a resolution of 0.25 nm, assuming that the resolution of an electron microscope is equal to the de Broglie wavelength of the electrons employed?