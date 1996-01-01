Chemistry Gas Laws Practice Problems
Which of the following images illustrate the gas sample after the indicated changes are applied?
Suppose a gas sample is contained in a cylinder with a movable piston. The amount of gas in the container is doubled at constant temperature and volume. Identify the change in the pressure of the gas.
Shown below is a gas sample contained in a cylinder with a movable piston.
The temperature is decreased from 400 K to 200 K at constant pressure. Which of the following images illustrate the gas sample after?
Derive the relationship between pressure and volume of gas at a constant temperature using Charles's law and Gay-Lussac's law.
Consider the image below representing gas in a container that has no fixed volume.
Draw a similar image representing the same gas at the same temperature except that the pressure is decreased by 2 atm.
Gay-Lussac's Law describes the relationship of pressure and temperature wherein the number of moles and volume are constant for an ideal gas. Which of the following expresses the description of the Gay-Lussac's Law?
"The volume of an ideal gas is proportional to its temperature" is a statement of which law?
"For an ideal gas with a fixed amount and at a constant temperature, its pressure and volume will have an inverse relationship." This describes: