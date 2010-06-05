ICE Charts Practice Problems
HF is a weak acid in solution: HF(aq) ⇌ H+(aq) + F–(aq)
Calculate the Kc value if the percent ionization of 1.5 M HF is 2.21%.
For the reaction A + B ⇌ C + D, Kc = 0.60. Calculate the moles of B required to react with 1.8 mol of A to acquire 0.90 mol of C when the reaction is at equilibrium.
Formic acid, the simplest carboxylic acid, exists as a dimer in benzene solution due to hydrogen bonding.
2 CH2O2 ⇌ (CH2O2)2
For this reaction, the equilibrium constant Kc is 1.50×102 in the benzene solution. Determine the ratio of dimers to monomers for 0.300 M formic acid in benzene.
At 298 K, the equilibrium constant Kc when A forms a dimer, B, in a benzene solution is 2.40×102.
2A ⇌ B; Kc = 2.40×102 at 298 K
Determine the osmotic pressure of the solution at 298 K if 0.100 mol of pure A is dissolved in enough benzene to produce 500 mL of solution.
Acetylene undergoes dimerization to produce vinyl acetylene (butenyne).
In a water solution, the equilibrium constant Kc for this reaction is 3.50×10−2.
Determine the ratio of the monomer to dimer for 0.750 M acetylene in a water solution.
A 50.0-g sample of hydrogen fluoride, HF, is introduced to a 3.00-L vessel at 350 K. Equilibrium constant, Kc, at 350 K for the reaction 2 HF(g) ⇌ H2(g) + F2(g) is 2.50×10−2. Determine the total pressure in the vessel at equilibrium.
For the reaction C(s) + 2 Cl2(g) ⇌ CCl4(g), the value of Kc at 500 K is 2.50×10−3. If 4.00 mol of Cl2 and an excess of solid carbon are introduced to a 2.00-L vessel, determine the concentrations of Cl2 and CCl4 when the reaction mixture reaches equilibrium. Calculate the molar composition of the equilibrium mixture.
The reaction of HCOOH and CH3OH can produce HCOOCH3.
HCOOH(soln) + CH3OH(soln) ⇌ HCOOCH3(aq) + H2O(soln)
If a mixture of 1.00 mol HCOOH and 1.00 mol CH3OH has 0.78 mol HCOOCH3 at equilibrium, what is Kc? How can Kc be calculated without information on the volume of the solution?
The Kc at 500 K and Kp at 400 K for the following decomposition reactions are 49.3 and 397, respectively.
SOCl2(g) ⇌ SO(g) + Cl2(g)
At 500 K, 1.78 g of SOCl2 was placed in 1.5-L flask and allowed to reach equilibrium. What percentage of the 1.78 g of SOCl2 will decompose at 500 K and what is the total pressure in the flask?
A 1.00-L reaction vessel containing 13.9 g of P4 was heated to 578 K. The P4 dissociated into an equilibrium mixture of P4 and P2 with a 6.71 atm total pressure.
P4(g) ⇌ 2 P2(g)
How many kilojoules of heat were released during the dissociation of P4 to produce the equilibrium mixture?
Deuterated dichloromethane (CD2Cl2) is used as an NMR solvent. In the presence of dichloromethane, the following exchange of hydrogen isotopes occurs: CD2Cl2(aq) + CH2Cl2(aq) ⇌ 2 CHDCl2(aq) Kc = 2.65 at 298 K. What are the equilibrium concentrations in moles of CD2Cl2, CH2Cl2, and CHDCl2 when 2.00 mol of CD2Cl2 is mixed with 2.00 mol of CH2Cl2 at 298 K? Assume that the mixture's density is fixed at 1.33 g/cm3.
The enzyme nitrile hydratase catalyzes the reaction of malonitriles with water to form cyanocarboxamides; Kc = 4.89 at 25 °C.
malonitriles ⇌ cyanocarboxamides
What are the equilibrium concentrations of malonitriles and cyanocarboxamides when a reaction mixture with [malonitriles] = 0.00135 M and [cyanocarboxamides] = 0.00128 M reaches equilibrium in the presence of nitrile hydratase at 25 °C? Due to the fact that water's concentration in diluted solutions is nearly identical to that of pure water, it can be excluded from the equilibrium equation.
At 500 K, the equilibrium constant (Kc) for the following reaction is 1.68.
N2(g) + 2 O2(g) → N2O4(g)
If the reaction is performed in a 1.00 L vessel at 500 K, how much N2O4 must be placed in the vessel to contain 0.178 mol of N2 at equilibrium?
At 700 K, the reaction 3 Fe(s) + 4 H2O(g) ⇌ Fe3O4(s) + 4 H2(g) has a Kc value of 52. A 15.00 g sample of Fe(s) was placed in a 2.00 L reaction vessel along with 0.15 mol of H2O(g) and allowed to reach equilibrium. At equilibrium, determine the mass of Fe(s) that remains.
The value of Kc for the reaction H2(g) + CO2(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2O(g) is 0.771 at 650 ºC. In a 2.00 L reaction vessel, 3.00 mol of H2(g) and CO2(g) are added and allowed to reach equilibrium at 650 ºC. Calculate the mass of water vapor present at equilibrium.
In a 2.00 L container, 0.372 g sample of NH4CN is heated to 870 K. It decomposes into NH3 and HCN.
NH4CN(g) → NH3(g) + HCN(g)
What is the Kp and Kc value when it reaches equilibrium if the total pressure of the container at 870 K is 0.467 atm?
Nitrogen dioxide decomposed into NO and O2: NO2(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + O2(g). A 0.60 mol sample of NO2 was placed in a 1.0 L flask and allowed to reach equilibrium. What is the equilibrium concentration of O2 if Kc = 1.20 × 10–5?
In a 1.50 L flask, 1.67 mol H2O2 is placed at 156 K. If 78.0 % of H2O2 decomposes to H2 and O2, what is the value of Kc for the reaction?
H2O2(g) → H2(g) + O2(g)
Consider the following hypothetical reaction:
2 L(g) + M(g) ⇌ 2 N(g) Kc = 0.85
A 1.00 L flask is charged with 1.50 mol of compound N and allowed to reach equilibrium. The equation derived from the ICE chart is a cubic equation that cannot be solved in closed form. Estimate the equilibrium concentrations of L, M, and N by plotting the cubic equation. [Note: Make sure that the value of x will produce a positive concentration.]
In a 1.50 L vessel, 0.150 mol H2, 0.190 mol NO, and 0.120 mol N2 were initially mixed. The equilibrium for the reaction was reached at 435 K.
2 H2 (g) + 2 NO (g) → 2 H2O(g) + N2 (g)
What is the Kc for the reaction if PN2 is 3.81 atm at equilibrium?
Consider the following reaction at 100°C:
N2O4(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) Kp = 6.49
A reaction vessel initially contains 17.1 atm of N2O4(g). Calculate the partial pressures of N2O4 and NO2 once the reaction reaches equilibrium.
A reaction chamber initially contains a mixture of NO(g) and Cl2(g) at 1069 K, with pressures of 4.564 atm and 2.801 atm, respectively. The following reaction occurs: 2 NO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 NOCl(g). Calculate the value of Kc if the total pressure at equilibrium is 5.45 atm.
Consider a reaction mixture that initially contains 750 torr of N2O4
The gases react according to the equation below:
N2O4(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) Kp = 47.9 at 400 K
Calculate the mole fraction of NO2 when equilibrium is reached.
The decomposition of PCl5(g) produces phosphorus trichloride gas and chlorine gas. The Kp for this reaction at 523 K is 1.05. If the total pressure at equilibrium is 2.43 atm, calculate the starting pressure of PCl5 at this temperature.
Consider the following reaction at 1073 K: CaCO3(s) ⇌ CaO(s) + CO2(g), Kp = 1.16 atm. A reaction vessel with a volume of 4.55 L contains 2.5 g of CaO(s) and CO2 with a pressure of 1.16 atm. Calculate the mass of CaCO3 formed when the vessel is compressed to a final volume of 0.455 L.
Given the following equilibrium reaction: D(g) ⇌ E(g) + F(g), Kc = 0.450. Given that the initial concentration of D is 1.50 M and no products are present, calculate the equilibrium concentrations of D, E, and F.
Consider the following equilibrium reaction at 373 K: COCl2(g) ⇌ CO(g) + Cl2(g), Kc = 2.19×10–10. Calculate the equilibrium concentration of CO if a reaction vessel initially contains 15.4 M COCl2.
The following equilibrium reaction has a Kc = 6.5×10–5 at 298 K: HC7H5O2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + C7H5O2–(aq)
Calculate the equilibrium concentration of H3O+ at 298 K when the solution contains 0.525 M of HC7H5O2 at the beginning.
Consider the following reaction 375°C: SO2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2Cl2(g), Kc = 25.9.
In a reaction vessel, 2.50 M of SO2(g) and 2.25 M of Cl2(g) were mixed. Calculate the concentration of all species once equilibrium is reached at 375°C.
Consider the following hypothetical equilibrium reaction: 2A(g) ⇌ 2B(g), Kc = 5.64
Determine the concentrations of A and B once equilibrium is established assuming you start only with 2.50 M of A.
The equilibrium constant, Kc, for the reaction of PBr3 with Br2 is 37.
PBr3(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ PBr5(g)
If a 1.00 L reaction flask is loaded with 0.550 mol of PBr3 and 0.750 mol Br2, what would be the equilibrium concentration of PBr5 when equilibrium is established?
The reaction of ICl3 with Cl2 produces ICl5.
ICl3(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ ICl5(g); Kp = 4.56
A reaction vessel is loaded with 0.450 atm ICl3, 0.400 atm Cl2, and 0.250 atm ICl5 at 100 °C.
Calculate the equilibrium partial pressure of each reaction component when the equilibrium state is achieved.
Consider the reaction of gaseous iodine with hydrogen to form hydrogen iodide:
H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2HI(g)
If there are 0.1 mol of H2 and 0.050 mol I2 in a 1.5 L reaction vessel initially, which of the following K expressions should be used to calculate the equilibrium concentrations when equilibrium is established?
The reaction between phosphorous trichloride (PCl3) and chlorine (Cl2) produces phosphorous pentachloride (PCl5).
PCl3(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ PCl5(g)
A 1.00 L reaction vessel is charged with 0.25 mol PCl3, 0.45 mol Cl2 and 0.18 mol of PCl5. When the equilibrium state is achieved, the reaction mixture contains 0.080 mol PCl3 and 0.35 mol PCl5, Calculate the equilibrium constant, Kc, for this reaction.
Chlorine fluoride (ClF) is an interhalogen compound that can be produced by reacting chlorine (Cl2) with fluorine (F2).
Cl2(g) + F2(g) ⇌ 2 ClF(g); Kp = 135 (at 298 K)
If a 1.00 L reaction vessel initially contains chlorine at 0.35 atm and fluorine at 0.25 atm, what is the partial pressure of chlorine fluoride when the equilibrium state is achieved?
The reaction of hydrogen (H2) and iodine (I2) produces hydrogen iodide (HI) according to the following equation:
H2(g) + I2(s) ⇌ 2 HI(g)
An equilibrium mixture contains the following concentrations/amounts of the reactants and products in a 1.00 L container: H2 = 0.234 mol, HI = 0.348 mol and I2 = 10.0 g.
If an additional 0.0700 moles of H2 are added to the reaction mixture, how many moles of HI are produced when the equilibrium is reestablished?
A reaction vessel at 25 °C contains a mixture of nitric oxide (NO) and oxygen (O2) at 2.50 atm and 1.75 atm, respectively. The following reaction takes place upon the addition of a catalyst:
2NO(g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2NO2(g)
When the equilibrium state is attained, the total pressure inside the reaction vessel is found to be 3.80 atm. What is the value of Kc for this reaction?