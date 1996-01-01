Parts per Million (ppm) Practice Problems

WHO guidelines recommend that the amount of residual chlorine in drinking water should not be higher than 5 parts per million (ppm). The amount of chlorine can be determined by back titration with potassium iodide:

Cl 2 (aq) + 2 I−(aq) → 2 Cl−(aq) + I 2 (aq)

The iodine formed as a result of the reaction above is then titrated with a solution of sodium thiosulfate:

2 Na 2 S 2 O 3 (aq) + I 2 (aq) → 2 NaI(aq) + Na 2 S 4 O 6 (aq)

A 350.0 mL water sample was added with excess solid sodium iodide and the resulting solution was then titrated against a 2.25×10−3 M sodium thiosulphate solution. The solution required 14.5 mL of Na 2 S 2 O 3 to reach the equivalence point. How many grams of chlorine are there in the water sample?