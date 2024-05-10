24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the formula for each compound below:
a) Potassium hexanitritocobaltate (III)
b) sodium tetrachloronickelate (II)
c) tetraamminechloridonitrito–N–cobalt (III) nitrate
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Deduce the formula, with the charge, for the coordination compounds below:
i. A nickel(II) complex with four ammonia ligands and two nitrate ligands
ii. A palladium(II) complex with two dien ligands
iii. A cobalt(III) complex with three ethylenediamine ligands and three chloride ligands
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the formula of the coordination complex below.
Amminetetraaquachromium(II) sulfate
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the chemical formula for the following coordination complex?
Dichlorobis(ethylenediamine)chromium(III) chloride