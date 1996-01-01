Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number Practice Problems
Identify the orbital that corresponds to the set of quantum numbers in the table below. The x, y, z subscripts are not required. If the set of quantum numbers is deemed impossible, write 'none'
Identify the sets of values for principal quantum number, angular momentum quantum number, and magnetic quantum number for each orbital in the 4d subshell.
Shown below is the shape of an fxyz orbital.
Identify the smallest magnetic quantum number value possible.
Provide the correct set of quantum numbers for the following atomic orbital shape:
Determine the number of possible orbitals in an atom with a quantum number of
a. 4s
b. 2px
c. 5f
d. n = 4
e. n = 2
Assuming that instead of 0 to n–1, the possible values of angular momentum quantum number (l) are the integer values from 0 to n+1. Determine the number of orbitals that exist in the following levels: 1, 2, and 3.
Assuming that instead of –l to +l, the possible values of magnetic quantum number (ml) are the integer values from –l – 2 to +l + 2 (including 0). Determine the number of orbitals that exist in the following sublevels: s, p, and d.