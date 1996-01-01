Writing Ionic Compounds Practice Problems

The transfer of the appropriate number of electrons to O 2 results to the formation of the ions superoxide, peroxide, and oxide as shown below:

O 2 + e- → O 2 -

O 2 + 2e- → (O 2 ) 2 -

O 2 + 4e- → (2O 2 )-





Identify the chemical formulas of sodium superoxide, sodium peroxide, and sodium oxide.