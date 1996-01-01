Writing Ionic Compounds Practice Problems
To form a product consisting of A2+ ions and B3− ions, element A reacts with element B. Determine the formula of the product.
The following diagram depicts three possible binary compounds: (i) blue with violet, (ii) red with green, and (iii) yellow with orange. Provide a possible chemical formula for each compound.
Provide the chemical formula for each of the given binary compounds below:
(a) palladium(IV) sulfide
(b) rubidium selenide
(c) molybdenum(VI) iodide
(d) niobium(V) sulfide
Provide the formula for the given compounds below:
(a) vanadium (III) sulfite
(b) potassium superoxide
(c) aluminum fluoride
Complete the following formulas by providing the missing subscripts for the compounds
i. K_SO3
ii. Sr_(PO3)_
ii. Al_(SO3)_
Give the resulting chemical formulas when the following ions combine.
i. Mg2+ and Cl−
ii. Mg2+ and PO43−
iii. Ga3+ and PO43−
Provide the correct formulas for (a) magnesium chlorite and (b) magnesium chlorate.
Provide the correct formulas for (a) potassium phosphate and (b) potassium phosphide.
Provide the chemical formula of the substance formed when rubidium and the following polyatomic ions combine.
a. dichromate
b. hypochlorite
c. borate
d. bisulfite
Provide the formula of the ionic compound formed from the following pairs:
i) silver and iodine
ii) potassium and sulfur
iii) aluminum and oxygen
iv) magnesium and nitrogen
Identifying the formula for each of the given compounds:
a) sulfur hexachloride
b) lithium nitrate
c) potassium chlorate
Identifying the name for each of the given compounds:
a) MgSO4
b) NH4NO2
c) Na2HPO4
Write the chemical formula for the combination of each pair:
a. sodium and acetate.
b. sodium and chromate.
c. sodium and phosphate.
d. sodium and cyanide.
e. magnesium and hydroxide.
f. magnesium and carbonate.
g. magnesium and phosphate.
h. magnesium and hydrogen phosphate.
The transfer of the appropriate number of electrons to O2 results to the formation of the ions superoxide, peroxide, and oxide as shown below:
O2 + e- → O2-
O2 + 2e- → (O2)2-
O2 + 4e- → (2O2)-
Identify the chemical formulas of sodium superoxide, sodium peroxide, and sodium oxide.
If gallium, atomic number 31, combines with selenium, atomic number 34, what is the most likely formula based on your knowledge of the periodic nature of the elements?
Write a formula for the compound that forms between sodium and each polyatomic ion:
i) formate
ii) carbonate
iii) phosphite
iv) hydrogen carbonate
What is the chemical formula when the indium (In) and iodine (I) elements form an ionic compound?