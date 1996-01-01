Formal Charge Practice Problems
Which electron-dot structure, according to the formal charge rules, is the best for the bromate ion (BrO3−)?
Consider the following Lewis structure in which each letter corresponds to an element from the first and second periods of the periodic table. To make the formal charges of all atoms are equal to zero, provide the identity of each element.
Consider the following Lewis structure:
Is the Lewis structure a representation of a neutral compound or an ion? Determine the charge of the ion if it is an ion.
The following generic Lewis structure is for a polyatomic oxyanion:
where X is a Period 4 element.
Three different polyatomic ions are formed when the overall charge (n) is changed to 1–, 2–, or 3–. Determine the identity and calculate the formal charge of the central atom, X, for each ion formed.
Three possible Lewis structures can be drawn for OCN– as shown below:
Based on formal charges, determine the most important resonance structure for OCN–.
The possible structures for BCl3 are shown below.
Based on the concept of formal charges, determine the Lewis structure that would be dominant for BCl3.
Determine the formal charges of the highlighted elements for the following structure:
Why does the best Lewis structure of BeBr2 contain two single Be–Br bonds instead of two double Be=Br bonds?
How many covalent bonds will phosphorus atom form to give a formal charge of zero and also follow the octet rule?
Shown below is the Lewis structure of bromate ion:
A. What is the formal charge on the bromine (Br) atom?
B. What is the formal charge of each of the oxygen (O) atoms labeled a, b, and c?