Polyatomic Ions Practice Problems
Provide the correct formula for the following ions with correct charges
i. Cyanide ion
ii. Bisulfite ion
iii. Perchlorate ion
iv. Oxalate ion
v. Phosphite ion
vi. Bromate ion
Oxyanions that contain elements in the same group of the periodic table have an analogous formula and are named in a similar convention. Referring to this information, propose a name for the ion: AsO43–.
Tellurium forms similar compounds as sulfur. Give the name of the following ion formed by tellurium: TeO32–.
Oxyanions that contain elements in the same group of the periodic table have an analogous formula and are also named in a similar convention. Referring to this information, predict the chemical formula of dihydrogen arsenite.
The same general formula is observed for oxyanions in the same group and is therefore named similarly
Identify the names of the oxyanions of bromine and iodine BrO3−, BrO4−, IO3−, IO4−
Identify either the name or the formula for each of the following pairs
A. ion : NO3-
B. Phosphite ion :
C. Phosphate ion :
D. ion : OH-
Naming polyatomic anions can be quite confusing due to being seemingly random however there are consistent rules to be followed.
For example, the prefix 'bi' is used to indicate an extra positive hydrogen which can be shown by the difference between between carbonate and bicarbonate.
Another example is the suffices "ite" and "ate," which is based on number of oxygen atoms where "ite" means one less O than "ate", this difference is present when comparing sulfite and sulfate.
According to the information above infer the formula of biphosphate