23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The main greenhouse gases are carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), and water vapor (H2O). Arrange these substances in increasing boiling point and justify the arrangement.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the positions of the following elements in the periodic table:
Determine the element that would form the oxide with the highest melting point and the lowest melting point.