Atomic Mass Practice Problems
Initially, the atomic mass unit was defined as 1/16 of the atomic mass of oxygen (atomic mass of O = 16 amu). Determine the mass of a 14N atom using the old definition, if the current atomic mass of oxygen is 15.994 amu. The current atomic mass of 14N is 14.003 amu.
Imagine if the atomic mass unit is now defined as 1/4 of the mass of a 16O atom (atomic mass of 16O = 15.995 g/mol). Using this new definition, how many grams are equal to 1 amu?
The atomic mass of cobalt (58.933 amu) is slightly higher than that of nickel (58.693 amu) despite cobalt having a lower atomic number. Identify the statement that explains why.
The atomic weight of magnesium is 24.304 amu. The natural isotopes of magnesium are: 24Mg (23.985 amu), 25Mg (24.985 amu), and 26Mg (25.983 amu). If the natural abundance of 26Mg is 11.0%, calculate the natural abundance of the remaining isotopes.
The natural isotopes of sulfur are listed below:
32S, 94.99%, 31.972 amu
33S, 0.75%, 32.971 amu
34S, 4.25%, 33.968 amu
36S, 0.01%, 35.967 amu
Calculate the atomic weight of sulfur.
Lead has four stable isotopes (listed with their atomic mass and abundance, respectively): 204Pb (203.9730 u, 1.4%), 206Pb (205.9745 u, 24.1%), 207Pb (206.9759 u, 22.1%), and 208Pb (207.9767 u, 52.4%). Calculate the atomic mass of lead.
Below is an image showing 30 atoms of a hypothetical element Az. The blue spheres correspond to 190Az, with a mass of 190.3 u. Meanwhile, the green spheres correspond to 193Az, with a mass of 193.4 u. Calculate the atomic mass of Az.
Magnesium has three naturally occurring isotopes: 78.99% Mg-24 (mass = 23.9850 amu), 10.00% Mg-25 (mass = 24.9858 amu), and 11.01% Mg-26 (mass = 25.9826 amu). On the other hand, bromine has two isotopes: 50.69% Br-79 (mass = 78.9183 amu) and 49.31% Br-81 (mass = 80.9163 amu). One magnesium combines with two bromine to form the ionic compound magnesium bromide (MgBr2). Give the number of MgBr2 compounds of different masses that can exist and determine the masses of the three most abundant forms of MgBr2.
Cesium has one stable isotope which has an atomic mass of 132.9054 amu. A synthetic radioisotope, 137Cs, with a mass of 1.02410 g was accidentally added to a 13.2541 g of cesium sample. The atomic mass of 137Cs is 136.9071 amu. What is the apparent molar mass of the contaminated cesium?
Copper has two naturally occurring isotopes: Cu-63 and Cu-65. Cu-63 has a natural abundance of 69.15%. Calculate the mass of Cu-63 if the mass ratio of the two isotopes is 1.0318.
Fill in the blank. The standard unit of atomic mass has been one-twelfth the mass of an atom of the isotope _______.
Magnesium has 3 stable isotopes with masses of 23.985 amu, 24.986 amu, and 25.983 amu. Identify the number of protons and neutrons for each and identify the isotope symbol.
Calculate the mass of each isotope of chlorine given the mass spectrum of Cl2.
Note: There are two isotopes of Cl and the mass of a Cl2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule.
The two most abundant isotopes of potassium are 39K and 41K with atomic masses of 38.963706 amu and 40.961825 amu respectively.
Calculate the average atomic weight of potassium if the heavier isotope has an abundance of 6.7302 %
Consider the diagram shown below-representing atoms of an imaginary element Xa.
The white spheres represent 315Xa and the green spheres 319Xa. Calculate the percent abundance of each isotope assuming that the diagram represents the actual distribution.
Calculate the relative abundances of the isotopes of boron if Boron-10 has a mass of 10.0129 amu and Boron-11 has a mass of 11.0093 amu.
Calculate the mass and natural abundance of Mg-26. The other isotopes of Magnesium are Mg-24 with a mass of 23.9850 amu and abundance of 78.99%; and Mg-25 with a mass of 24.9858 amu and abundance of 10.00%.
One isotope of an element has a mass of 68.9256 amu with a percent abundance of 60.11% while the other isotope has a mass of 70.9247 amu. Identify the element and its atomic mass.
Carbon has two stable isotopes 12C and 13C with atomic masses of 12.000 amu and 13.003 amu, respectively.
Identify which isotope has a higher abundance if the atomic mass of carbon is 12.011 amu.
a. 12C
b. 13C
c. cannot be determined
d. they have the same abundance
In the periodic table, Silicon has an atomic mass listed as 28.08550 and not 28.00000. Choose the statement that explains why atomic masses in the periodic table are not integral numbers.
Copper metal has two naturally occurring isotopes with masses of 62.93 and 64.93 amu
a. Identify the number of protons and neutrons in each isotope and write the atomic symbol (including atomic number and mass number) for each isotope.
b. Calculate the abundance of each isotope given the average atomic mass of 63.5 amu.
Ag-107 and Ag-109 are the two naturally occurring isotopes of Silver. Ag-107 has an abundance of 51.82% and mass of 106.9 amu and Ag-109 has a relative abundance of 48.18% and a mass of 108.9 amu.
Calculate for the atomic weight of silver.
Chlorine consists of two stable isotopes 35Cl and 37Cl with percent natural abundances of 75.77% and 24.23% respectively. 35Cl has a mass of 34.97 amu. Calculate the mass of 37Cl in amu.
There are two stable isotopes of chlorine, 35Cl and 37Cl. 35Cl has a mass of 34.9689 amu and a natural abundance of 75.77%. Calculate the m/m % of 37Cl which is the mass of 37Cl in grams contained in 100 grams of chlorine element.
Consider the element X, which consists of two naturally occurring isotopes. Isotope 1 has a mass of 68.925581 amu and an abundance of 60.108%. Isotope 2, on the other hand, has a mass of 70.924705 amu and an abundance of 39.982%. Determine the atomic mass of element X and identify its element symbol.
Carbon has two isotopes namely, C-12 and C-13 with masses of 12.00000 amu and 13.00335 amu respectively. Find the relative abundances (in 4 SF) of the isotopes of carbon.
The mass spectrum of an element displayed four peaks with varying intensities indicative of four isotopes. Given the following information, determine the mass of the element and its identity.
Isotope 1: Mass (amu): 83.91343; Abundance (%): 0.5600
Isotope 2: Mass (amu): 85.90926; Abundance (%): 9.860
Isotope 3: Mass (amu): 86.90888; Abundance (%): 7.000
Isotope 4: Mass (amu): 87.90561; Abundance (%): 82.58