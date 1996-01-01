Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions Practice Problems
Consider the following half-reaction:
PbO2(s) → Pb2+(aq)
Balance the half-reaction in the basic solution.
One method of obtaining copper is by ammonia leaching which involves the following reaction:
Cu(s) + O2(g) → Cu(NH3)42+(aq)
Balance the reaction equation in a basic solution.
Balance the following redox reactions in a basic solution. What is the hydroxide ion's coefficient and where does it appear in the equation?
HNO2(aq) + Bi(s) → NO(g) + BiO+(aq)
Balance the following redox reaction under basic conditions and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents:
CrO2-(aq) + S2O82-(aq) → CrO42-(aq) + SO42-(aq)
Balance the following redox reaction under basic conditions and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents:
Zn(s) + BrO3-(aq) → Zn2+(aq) + Br-(aq)
Write the balanced half-reactions under basic conditions and identify whether it is an oxidation or a reduction reaction
Pb2+(aq) → PbO2(s)
Write the balanced half-reactions under basic conditions and identify whether it is an oxidation or a reduction reaction
VO2+(aq) → VO2+(l)
Consider the redox reaction below:
Cr2O72-(aq) + CH3OH(aq)→ HCO2H(aq) + Cr3+(aq)
Balance the reaction under basic conditions
Consider the redox reaction below:
BrO3-(aq) + N2H4(g) → Br-(aq) + N2(g)
Balance the reaction under basic conditions
Complete and balance the following equation in a basic solution:
Fe(OH)2 + SeO32- → Fe + SeO42-
Balance the following reduction-oxidation reaction in basic solution. What is the coefficient in front of OH-?
Br2(l) → BrO3-(aq) + Br-(aq)