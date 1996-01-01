Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies Practice Problems
Consider the following electron configurations for three atoms:
(a) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p6
(b) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s2
(c) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p3
Identify the atom that will have the largest 2nd ionization energy and the atom that will have the smallest 7th ionization energy.
Select the element that has a larger sixth ionization energy from the following pair: Po or At
Select the element that has a smaller fourth ionization energy from the following pair: Si or P
Consider the following successive ionization energies for an element in the third period of the periodic table. Determine the name of the element.
Ea1 = 577.5 kJ/mol
Ea2 = 1,816.7 kJ/mol
Ea3 = 2,744.8 kJ/mol
Ea4 = 11,577 kJ/mol
Ea5 = 14,842 kJ/mol
Ea6 = 18,379 kJ/mol
Ea7 = 23,326 kJ/mol
Determine the process that will require the greatest amount of energy.
A. Cs(g) → Cs+(g) + e–
B. Rb(g) → Rb+(g) + e–
C. Be(g) → Be+(g) + e–
D. Cs+(g) → Cs2+(g) + e–
E. Li(g) → Li+(g) + e–
Which of the following statements is true for Ga based on successive ionization energies?
Which of the following elements would show the largest difference between its third and fourth ionization energies?
Predict the element with the highest second ionization energy among the following: Rb, Al, K, Mg.
Based on the first three ionization energies (550 kJ/mol, 1064 kJ/mol, and 4138 kJ/mol) of element M, predict the formula of the ionic compound formed between the stable ion of element M and oxalate (C2O42–).
The density and value of Kw for liquid water at 5.0 °C are 0.9998 g/mL and 1.2×10−15, respectively. At 5.0 °C, determine the following:
(i) fraction of the liquid water molecules that dissociate
(ii) percent dissociation
(iii) pH of a neutral solution
Kw is equal to 1.89×10—9 when water is superheated to 450 °C and 810 atm under pressure. At 450 °C, what are the concentrations of H3O+ and OH—? Is the water neutral, acidic, or basic?
If the ion-product constant (Kw) for water at 100 °C is 51.3 x 10-14, what will be its pH?
X2O is an oxide of a hypothetical isotope of hydrogen. If it has an ion-product constant, Kw, of 5.67x10-17 at 40 °C, what are [X+] and [OX-] for neutral X2O?