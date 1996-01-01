Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies Practice Problems

Consider the following electron configurations for three atoms:

(a) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p6

(b) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s2

(c) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p3

Identify the atom that will have the largest 2nd ionization energy and the atom that will have the smallest 7th ionization energy.