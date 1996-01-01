Intro to Henry's Law Practice Problems
The graph below shows the solubility of SO2 in water at varying temperatures.
Does SO2 behave more or less similar to other gases in this respect?
Scuba divers may experience oxygen toxicity due to inhaling air at increased pressures with the partial pressure of oxygen greater than 1.4 atm. This means they have high oxygen concentration in their bloodstream. Which of the following statement is true?
When the temperature decreases, a gas in a liquid is _____ soluble and a solid in a liquid is ____ soluble.
A 0.80 g of gas sample is soluble in 1 L of water at 2°C and 2.00 atm. Calculate the amount of the gas sample soluble in 1L of water at 2°C and 5.00 atm.
The concentration of a methane solution at equilibrium is 3.5x10-3 M. Calculate its partial pressure at 25°C. (Henry's law constant = 1.4x10-3 M/atm)