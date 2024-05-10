23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Group 1A and 2A Reactions Practice Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the balanced chemical equation that illustrates the synthesis of hydrogen gas using Mg as the primary reactant.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the chemical equation for the reaction of Na with H2O. Write N.R if it is predicted that no reaction will occur.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the chemical equation for the reaction of Mg(s) with I2(g). Indicate "N. R." if no reaction occurs.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
To produce sodium metal, its chloride can be reduced using calcium metal at 900°C. During this reaction, calcium chloride is also produced. At this temperature, the metals and chlorides remain in the solid state. Provide the balanced equation for the reaction.