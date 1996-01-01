Percent Yield Practice Problems
Identify if the following statements refer to actual yield, theoretical yield, or percent yield.
i. actual yield divided by the theoretical multiplied by 100%
ii. the amount of product obtained from a chemical reaction
iii. the calculated and expected amount of product obtained from a chemical reaction assuming the reaction proceeds completely
Hematite is a common iron oxide compound with the formula Fe2O3 and is widely found in rocks and soils. The iron can then be extracted from the Hematite by the following set of reactions:
3 Fe2O3 + CO → 2 Fe3O4 + CO2
Fe3O4 + CO → 3 FeO + CO2
FeO + CO → Fe + CO2
Suppose that the first and second reaction is carried out with an 85.6 % yield. If the third reaction is carried out with a 95.6 % yield, what mass of iron can be obtained from 5.00 kg of hematite?
It takes 8 steps for an enzyme inhibitor to be synthesized. If each step gives a 67.0% yield, what is the final % yield?
When 14.60 g butene and 76.90 g iodine react, what is the theoretical yield?
C4H8 + I2 → C4H7I + HI
When 24.60 g C3H6 and 56.90 g Cl2 react, it produces an actual yield of 32.40 g C3H5Cl.
C3H6 + Cl2 → C3H5Cl + HCl
What is its % yield?
The reaction between SO2 and O2 produces SO3 with a yield of 55%. For the mixture shown below, determine the number of molecules for each compound after the reaction
Yellow spheres are S atoms and green spheres are O atoms.
The following reaction has a yield of 96%.
2 H2Se + 3 O2 → 2 SeO2 + 2 H2O
Determine the mass of SeO2 produced if 20.0 g of H2Se and 40.0 g of O2 were reacted
According to the following equation:
2 Ca(s) + O2( g) → 2 CaO(s)
283 mg of Ca reacts with 367 mg O2 and produces 185 mg of CaO. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield and percent yield of the reaction.
The reaction of ammonia (NH3) with carbon dioxide produces Urea (CH4N2O), a common fertilizer:
NH3(aq) + CO2(aq) → CH4N2O(aq) + H2O(l)
Note: The reaction is unbalanced.
A chemist uses 32.5 mg NH3 with 89.6 mg CO2 to produce 55.7 mg of urea in industrial urea synthesis. Which is the limiting reactant? What is the theoretical yield of urea? Calculate the percent yield for the reaction.
C2H5Cl is produced by the reaction of chlorine (Cl2) and ethane (C2H6). However, minor products such as C2H4Cl2, are also produced in minuscule amounts. This minor products reduce the yield of C2H5Cl
A) Assuming that only C2H5Cl and HCl is formed, calculate the theoretical yield when C2H5Cl when 172.8 g of C2H6 is reacted with 402.6 g of Cl2
B) If the reaction produces 153 g of C2H5Cl, calculate the percent yield of C2H5Cl
Calcium hydroxide is produced by the reaction of calcium oxide reacts with water as shown in the reaction below:
CaO (s) + H2O (I) → Ca(OH)2 (s)
Calculate the percent yield if a 4.89-g sample of CaO is reacted with excess water and 5.63 g of Ca(OH)2 is produced.
The reaction of hydrochloric acid with manganese(IV) oxide produces chlorine as shown in the reaction below:
4 HCl(aq) + MnO2(s) → MnCl2(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + Cl2(g)
Consider the scenario where 95.50 g of MnO2 is dissolved in a solution with 114.33 g of HCI
i. Identify the limiting reactant
ii. Calculate the theoretical yield of Cl2 in grams
iii. Calculate the actual yield of chlorine if the percent yield is 76.3 %
5.69 g of ammonia is produced when a sample of hydrogen reacts with excess nitrogen. The balanced reaction is shown below:
3 H2(g) + N2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)
Calculate the theoretical yield if the percent yield is 38.25%.
Solid iodine can be produced by reacting hydrogen iodide gas with chlorine gas: 2 HI(g) + Cl2(g) → I2(s) + 2 HCl(g). In a laboratory, 5.6 kg of HI reacts with 4.2 kg of Cl2, forming 4.9 kg of I2. Calculate the percent yield of the reaction.
The compound 1-hexene (C6H12) reacts with water to form 2-hexanol (C6H14O): C6H12 + H2O → C6H14O. In an experiment, 10.0 mL of 1-hexene (d = 0.673 g/mL) is reacted with 6.0 mL of water (d = 1.00 g/mL), resulting in 7.8 mL of 2-hexanol (d = 0.810 g/mL). Calculate the percent yield of the reaction.