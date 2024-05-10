16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K Practice Problems
16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, the Kc for the reaction 2 H2S(g) ⇋ 2 H2(g) + S2(g) is 1.67×10−7. What is the Kc for the reaction H2S(g) ⇋ H2(g) + 1/2 S2(g) at the same temperature?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, the Kc for the reaction 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇋ 2 CO2(g) is 2 × 1011. Determine the Kc for the reaction 2 CO2(g) ⇋ 2 CO(g) + O2(g) at 298 K.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction 3 CO2(g) ⇌ 2 C(s) + 3 O2(g) has Kp = 5.6 x 108 at 1200 K. Determine the Kp of the following reaction at the same temperature:
CO2(g) ⇌ 2/3 C(s) + O2(g)
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction 3 CO2(g) ⇌ 3 C(s) + 3 O2(g) has a Kp value of 5.6 x 108 at 1200 K. What is the Kp of the reaction below at the same temperature?
9 C(s) + 9 O2(g) ⇌ 9 CO2(g)