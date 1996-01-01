Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions Practice Problems
Identify which one of the following XO3 ions has an expanded octet (more than eight electrons) on the central atom.
PO43− is a stable ion of phosphorous. Using Lewis structures, explain why NO43− does not exist even though N and P are from the same group.
Which oxygen species does not violate the octet rule?
a) hydroxide (OH–)
b) hydroxyl (OH•)
c) superoxide (O2•–)
a. What is the Lewis structure for SF5-?
b. Does SF5- follow the octet rule? If not, which atom does not follow?
c. How many electrons surround each atom in SF5-?
Identify the compound or ion that is an exception to the octet rule: ICl, BeCl2, NCl3.
Show the formation of AlCl3 using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures with valence-shell electrons. Does it follow the octet rule?
Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are derivatives of hydrocarbons where all of the hydrogen atoms have been replaced by chlorine and fluorine. CFCs are non-flammable and have low toxicities and reactivities. Due to these properties, CFCs find their use in many applications such as refrigerants, propellants in various aerosol products, and as precursors in the synthesis of various polymers. CFCs, however, are an environmental problem because they play an active role in ozone depletion. Many CFCs readily dissociate upon exposure to UV radiation in the atmosphere producing atomic chlorine which undergoes further reactions and converts ozone to oxygen.
Cl + O3 → ClO + O2
ClO + O3 → Cl + 2 O2
Identify which species in the above reactions are radicals and then rewrite these reactions using the Lewis structures.
Free radicals are defined as chemical species that contain an odd number of electrons. Radicals are unstable species and react readily with other molecules. Draw a Lewis dot structure for the nitric oxide radical (NO).
Draw a plausible Lewis dot structure for SO3. The structure might have an expanded octet.
Which of the following compounds contains an atom that does not obey the octet rule?
The following molecules are exceptions to the octet rule. Draw the Lewis structure of each.
BCl3 NO2 ClO