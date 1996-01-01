Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base Practice Problems
Determine the pH of a 0.500 L solution of 0.15 M lactic acid-0.25 M sodium lactate buffer before and after 0.0050 mol NaOH is added. Assume the volume of X is negligible. The pKa of lactic acid is 3.86.
A 35.0 mL of 0.225 M HCNO was titrated with 0.215 M KOH. Determine the volume of 0.215 M KOH necessary to reach the equivalence point. Calculate the pH after the addition of 85.0 mL of the base. The pKa for cyanic acid is 3.46.
The neutralization between acetic acid and nicotine has an equilibrium constant Kn of 1.8×103. What is the Kb for nicotine if the Ka for acetic acid is 1.8×10−5?
Hydroxylamine, HONH2, is a weak base used in the production of Nylon-6. Hydrocyanic acid, HCN, is a weak acid that is very poisonous. What is the Kn value for the neutralization reaction between hydroxylamine and hydrocyanic acid? Will the neutralization reaction go far into completion? (Ka HCN = 4.9×10−10, Kb HONH2 = 1.1×10−8)
A 75.0 mL of a 0.125 M solution of the protonated form of glycine was titrated with 12.5 mL of 0.125 M NaOH. Find the pH if the pKa values for the first and second dissociations are 2.34 and 9.78 respectively.
At the equivalence point, what is the pH for the titration of 0.15 M HClO and 0.15 M KOH? What is a suitable indicator for the titration? (Ka HClO = 3.0×10−8)
The following are representations of the initial concentrations of a weak acid HA (pKa = 6.15) and its potassium salt KA. Draw a representation of the equilibrium state of solution (4) upon the addition of 1 OH− ion. (The potassium ions and water molecules were omitted for clarity).
A 0.1164 g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid was dissolved in 35.0 mL of water. A 0.106 M KOH solution was used to titrate the resulting solution. A total of 17.8 mL of KOH was used to reach the equivalence point. The pH of the solution is 9.15 when 8.0 mL of the base was added. Calculate the Ka of the acid.
A 0.250 M KOH solution was used to titrate a 50.0 mL solution of 0.155 M hypochlorous acid (HClO, Ka = 3.0×10–8). Determine the resulting pH of the solution after 14.5 mL of KOH has been added.
What is the pH of the solution of 25 mL of 0.158 M nitrous acid titrated with 30 mL of 0.145 M NaOH?
What is the pH of the solution of 25 mL of 0.158 M benzoic acid titrated with 10 mL of 0.145 M NaOH?
At the equivalence point, what is the pH of the titration of 20 mL of 0.178 M acetic acid with 0.150 M NaOH?
Consider a 250.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.396 M in CH3NH2 and 0.178 M in CH3NH3Br
Calculate initial and final pH after adding 0.0250 mol of KOH.
What is the pH of 45.0 mL of 0.187 M ethanoic acid titrated with 0.00 mL of 0.200 M NaOH?
A solution is prepared by mixing 40 mL of 0.200 M acetic acid (CH3COOH) with 60 mL of 0.250 M potassium hydroxide (KOH). Calculate the pH of the solution.
A 30.0 mL sample of 0.150 M acetic acid solution is being titrated with 0.100 M NaOH solution. Calculate the pH of the solution after the addition of 30.0 mL of NaOH.