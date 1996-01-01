MO Theory: Bond Order Practice Problems
When two electrons are added to an O2 molecule, a peroxide anion (O22–) is formed. If you compared the O22– ion to the O2 molecule, would its bond length be shorter, longer, or the same as the O2 molecule?
The molecular orbital diagram for the N2 molecule is shown below:
If you wanted to increase the bond order of the N2 molecule, would you add an electron or remove an electron?
Draw molecular orbital diagrams for the following molecules/ions: F2+, F2, and F2–. Identify which of the three is the most stable and determine the bond order for each. Which is/are paramagnetic?
The molecular orbital diagram for the He2+ ion is similar to the H2 molecule. Determine the bond order for the He2+ ion and identify if it is paramagnetic or diamagnetic.
Nitric oxide (NO) is a colorless gas produced in the Ostwald process by the oxidation of ammonia (NH3). Calculate the bond order in the NO molecule. Is this the same bond order as predicted by its Lewis dot structure?
The reaction of sodium peroxide with water produces hydrogen peroxide and sodium hydroxide. Draw a molecular orbital diagram of the peroxide ion (O22–) and calculate its bond order.
Determine the most stable species among IBr+, IBr, and IBr- based on the lewis model and MO theory.
Which molecule between S2, S2- and S22- has the highest bond order based on MO theory?
The bond in He22+ is _ compared to the bond in He2+.
a) Shorter
b) Longer
c) Weaker
d) Stronger
e) Same lenght
f) Same strenght
If the He2+ ion was excited by light to move an electron from lower to higher energy molecular orbital, would the excited state be stable?
Consider the MO diagram for N2. There is a pair of electrons in the bonding σ orbital that through the absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in the promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the σ2p to the π*2p molecular orbital. Is the N-N bond stronger or weaker in the excited state than in the ground state?
Predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of OS if we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic ions
Predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of FO- if we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic ions
Consider the following compounds: Be2+, He2, F2 O2+, S2. Arrange them in order of decreasing bond order.
Using the molecular orbital diagram for Be2+, identify how the removal of an electron from the ion would change the bond order.
Consider the ions Be2+ and Be2–. Sketch their molecular orbital diagrams and determine their bond orders. Would these ions exist in the gas phase?
Determine if the following molecule or ion will exist or not according to the molecular orbital theory.
a. B2
b. Li22+
c. B22–
d. He22+
Among the following, which have the shortest bond length based on the molecular orbital theory: B2, B2–, B22–?
Among the following, which have the highest bond energy based on the molecular orbital theory: F2, F2–, F22–?
Sketch the molecular orbital energy diagram and determine the bond order of a species with 11 valence electrons. Predict if it would be diamagnetic or paramagnetic. Use the MO energy diagram where the π2p orbitals are at higher energy than the σ2p.
Sketch the molecular orbital energy diagram and determine the bond order of a species with 7 valence electrons. Predict if it would be diamagnetic or paramagnetic. Use the MO energy diagram where the π2p orbitals are at higher energy than the σ2p.
Sketch the molecular orbital energy diagram and determine the bond order of a species with 14 valence electrons. Predict if it would be diamagnetic or paramagnetic. Use the MO energy diagram where the π2p orbitals are at lower energy than the σ2p.
Use the molecular orbital energy diagram of O2 to write the MO energy diagram for BCl. What is the bond order of BCl? Draw the lowest energy bonding MO.
Determine the bond order in NO based on its molecular energy diagram. Note that the σp orbitals are lower in energy than π orbitals.
Draw a molecular orbital diagram for O2+, O2 and O2- and then arrange them in descending order of their bond energies.
To answer the following questions, use the given molecular orbital diagram below.
A. How many unpaired electrons are in NO?
a. 0 b. 1 c. 2 d. 3
B. What is the bond order of CO?
a. 1.5 b. 2 c. 2.5 d. 3
C. Which of the following is not paramagnetic?
a. NO+ b. OF c. NO d. CO+
The following empty molecular orbital diagram can be used for diatomic molecules/ions with atoms from the second period of the periodic table. Fill this molecular orbital diagram for the CN+ ion and then determine its bond order.