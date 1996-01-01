Constant-Volume Calorimetry Practice Problems

When 0.531 g sample of toluene (C 7 H 8 ) was combusted in a bomb calorimeter the temperature rises 2.635 °C and when 0.425 g sample of phenol (C 6 H 6 O) was combusted in a bomb calorimeter the temperature rises 1.613 °C. Using the value 42.48 kJ/g for the heat of combustion of toluene, the heat of combustion per mole of phenol was calculated to be 3058 kJ/mol.

Calculate the uncertainty in the calculated value of the molar heat of combustion of phenol if there is an uncertainty of 0.001 °C in each temperature reading and 0.001 g for the mass of the samples.