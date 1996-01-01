Constant-Volume Calorimetry Practice Problems
A 0.236 g sample of hexane is combusted in a bomb calorimeter, causing the temperature to rise by 5.59 ºC. Calculate the heat of combustion of hexane in kJ/mol, given that the calorimeter constant is 2.04 kJ/ºC.
When 0.531 g sample of toluene (C7H8) was combusted in a bomb calorimeter the temperature rises 2.635 °C and when 0.425 g sample of phenol (C6H6O) was combusted in a bomb calorimeter the temperature rises 1.613 °C. Using the value 42.48 kJ/g for the heat of combustion of toluene, the heat of combustion per mole of phenol was calculated to be 3058 kJ/mol.
Calculate the uncertainty in the calculated value of the molar heat of combustion of phenol if there is an uncertainty of 0.001 °C in each temperature reading and 0.001 g for the mass of the samples.
A sample of aniline C6H5NH2 that weighs 3.630 g was burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 25.60 to 34.40°C. Calculate the heat of combustion per mole of aniline if the total heat capacity of the calorimeter is 15.26 kJ/°C.
The heat per gram of a sample of benzene was measured at constant volume using a calorimeter. The first sample of 3.70 g benzene was burned with an observed temperature increase of 8.93 °C. The second sample was 9.32 g benzene. If water was lost during changing the sample, which of the following will be observed?
A 5.60 g sample of Phenalene (C13H10) is burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature increases from 21.52 to 41.21 °C. Calculate the total heat capacity of the calorimeter given that the heat of combustion of phenalene is -42.35 kJ/g.
Given the following possible fuel substitutes
methanol (CH3OH): ΔH°c = -726.1 kJ/mol, density = 0.792 g/mL
ethanol (C2H5OH): ΔH°c = -1366.8 kJ/mol, density = 0.789 g/mL
acetylene (C2H2): ΔH°c = -1301.1 kJ/mol, density = 0.0011772 g/mL
isooctane (C8H18): ΔH°c = -5461 kJ/mol, density = 0.690 g/mL
Part A. Which fuel produces the most energy per unit mass?
Part B. Which fuel produces the most energy per unit volume?
A 3.50 g sample of Ribose (C5H10O5) is burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature increases from 20.30 to 30.50 °C. Calculate the total heat capacity of the calorimeter given that the heat of combustion of Ribose (C5H10O5) is -15.62 kJ/g. Also, calculate the temperature change if half of the initial sample of ribose was used.
A 4.50 g sample of naphthalene (C10H8) is burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature increases from 20.00 to 50.37°C
Calculate the heat of combustion per gram of naphthalene and per mole of naphthalene given that the total heat capacity of the calorimeter is 5.960 kJ/°C.
Determine the caloric content of 250 mL of whiskey (density = 0.9352 g/mL) due to alcohol if it is 40.00 % ethanol by mass. Note that the heat of combustion of ethanol is -1367 kJ/mol
Consider the two sets of experiments where 50.0 g of gasoline was burned and 59.6 kJ and 31.5 kJ of heat were measured.
Experiment 1 was done at constant pressure and experiment 2 was done at constant volume.
Which experiment produced 31.5 kJ of heat?
A bomb calorimeter with a heat capacity of 6.35 kJ/°C was initially at 24.1 °C. The temperature rises to 29.9 °C when 3.236 g of octane (C8H18) is burned.
Calculate the enthalpy of combustion of octane (C8H18).
Write a balanced equation for the complete combustion of linoleic acid (C18H32O2) which is a polyunsaturated omega-6 fatty acid found in olive oil. Assume that the water produced is in liquid phase.
Calculate the standard enthalpy of combustion in kJ/mol and the caloric content of linoleic acid in Cal/g.
ΔHf C18H32O2 = -634.7kJ/mol
Calculate the mass (in grams) of a compound required to release 472.50 kJ of heat if the heat of combustion is -1250.0 kJ/mol and its molar mass is 105.32 g/mol.
Sucrose (C12H22O11, molar mass = 342.30 g/mol) has a food value of 6.58 kJ/g. Calculate the calorimeter constant for the calorimeter used to combust 1.120 g sucrose with a temperature increase of 4.72 °C. Express the answer in kJ/°C.
A 5.20-gram sample of candy is placed inside a bomb calorimeter to determine its nutritional value. If the observed temperature increase is 3.01 °C and the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 40.10 kJ • K-1, calculate the nutritional Calories per gram of the candy.