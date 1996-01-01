Temperature Practice Problems
Express (with the correct number of significant figures) the boiling point (528 K) and melting point (371 K) of aluminum bromide in degrees Celsius and in degrees Fahrenheit.
The Celsius and Fahrenheit scales "cross" at a point where their numerical values are the same. What is the temperature at which the crossover happens?
Rubidium (Rb) is one of the elements that exist as liquid just above room temperature. Its melting point is 39.31°C and its boiling point is 688.0°C. Assuming that a thermometer was constructed using rubidium instead mercury. The melting point of rubidium is designated as 0°Rb while the boiling point of rubidium is designated as 1000°Rb. Determine the melting point of potassium fluoride (858.0°C) on the rubidium scale.
Suppose you wanted to create your own temperature scale based on propyl alcohol (propanol) since you were unsatisfied with both the Celsius and Fahrenheit units. The melting point and boiling point of propanol on the Celsius scale are -126 °C and 97.2 °C, respectively. In the new scale, you define the melting point and boiling point of propanol at 0 °P and 150 °P, respectively. If the outside thermometer reads 99 °P, what would you wear to go out?
Suppose you wanted to create your own temperature scale based on propyl alcohol (propanol) since you were unsatisfied with both the Celsius and Fahrenheit units. The melting point and boiling point of propanol on the Celsius scale are -126 °C and 97.2 °C, respectively. In the new scale, you define the melting point and boiling point of propanol at 0 °P and 150 °P, respectively. In terms of size, how does an ethanol degree compare to a Fahrenheit degree?
In order to achieve a continuous temperature increase of 4.0 °F/min, a 175 mL sample of pyridine at 298 K was heated for 7 min 30 s. What is the pyridine's final temperature in degrees Celsius?
The Newton scale (°N) was created by Isaac Newton for practical uses where he set 0 as the freezing point of water. What temperature on the Newton scale corresponds to the freezing point of methanol?
Suppose you wanted to create your own temperature scale based on propyl alcohol (propanol) since you were unsatisfied with both the Celsius and Fahrenheit units. The melting point and boiling point of propanol on the Celsius scale are -126 °C and 97.2 °C, respectively. In the new scale, you define the melting point and boiling point of propanol at 0 °P and 150 °P, respectively. What is the standard temperature (59.0 °F) in degrees propanol, °P?
The freezing point of water was determined to be 15 °W on the W scale and 0 °V on the V scale. In another experiment, the boiling point of water was determine to be 75 °W on the W scale and 110 °V on the V scale. If ethanol boils at 40 °W, what is its boiling point on the V scale?
The summit of a mountain has an average temperature of 13°F. Express the temperature in Kelvin.
Determine the temperature reading at which the Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers are the same.
The boiling point and freezing point for methanol are 64.7 °C and -143.7°F, respectively.
a. What is the boiling point in units of Fahrenheit (°F)?
b. Is methanol solid, liquid, or gas on a sunny 75°F day?