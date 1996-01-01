Temperature Practice Problems

Suppose you wanted to create your own temperature scale based on propyl alcohol (propanol) since you were unsatisfied with both the Celsius and Fahrenheit units. The melting point and boiling point of propanol on the Celsius scale are -126 °C and 97.2 °C, respectively. In the new scale, you define the melting point and boiling point of propanol at 0 °P and 150 °P, respectively. If the outside thermometer reads 99 °P, what would you wear to go out?