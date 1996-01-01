Density of Non-Geometric Objects Practice Problems
A jeweller would like to assess if a ring is made of pure gold. The mass of the ring was measured to be 11.49 g. To determine the volume, the ring was placed in a graduated cylinder containing 15.0 mL of water, after which the volume increased to 19.8 mL. Determine if the ring is made of pure gold by calculating the ring's density. The density of gold is 19.3 g/mL.
A block of solid that weights 58.16 g was placed in a container with a 100 mL capacity. It was then filled to capacity with the liquid benzene and measured to have a combined weight of 96.15 g.
Calculate the density of the solid if the density of benzene is 0.864 g/mL.
An aluminum bicycle frame weighing 3.69 kg was placed in a pool filled with water. The displaced water was measured to be 1.365 L. Calculate the density of the metal.