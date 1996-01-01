12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw an MO energy diagram and predict the bond order of He2+ and He2-. Do you expect these molecules to exist in the gas phase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BO He2+ = 1/2; BO He2- = 1/2
The molecules are expected to exist in the gas phase.
B
BO He2+ = 2; BO He2- = 2
The molecules are expected to exist in the gas phase.
C
BO He2+ = 1; BO He2- = 1
The molecules are not expected to exist in the gas phase.
D
BO He2+ = 0; BO He2- = 0
The molecules are not expected to exist in the gas phase.