9. Quantum Mechanics
De Broglie Wavelength
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The speed of sound is faster in water than in air. It has a speed of 1,480 m/s. The lowest frequency used in radars is 400 MHz. Calculate the frequency of electromagnetic radiation that would have the same wavelength as the sound wave described.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.45 x1012 Hz
B
8.10 x1013 Hz
C
4.56 x1012 Hz
D
1.52x1013 Hz