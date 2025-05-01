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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Calculating K For Overall Reaction
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Calculating K For Overall Reaction: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
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Problem 9Multiple Choice

Given two reactions with equilibrium constants K1 = 4 and K2 = 2, what is the equilibrium constant for the overall reaction formed by combining these reactions?