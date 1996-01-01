6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the balanced half-reactions under basic conditions and identify whether it is an oxidation or a reduction reaction
VO2+(aq) → VO2+(l)
Write the balanced half-reactions under basic conditions and identify whether it is an oxidation or a reduction reaction
VO2+(aq) → VO2+(l)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
VO2+(aq) + 1 e- + 2 H2O(l)→ VO2+(l)+ 2 OH- + H2O(l), reduction
B
2 VO2+(aq) + 1 e- + H2O(l)→ 2 VO2+(l)+ 2 OH-, oxidation
C
VO2+(aq) + 1 e- + H2O(l)→ VO2+(l)+ 2 OH-, reduction
D
VO2+(aq) + 1 e- → VO2+(l)+ 2 OH- + H2O(l), oxidation