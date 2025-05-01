Skip to main content
16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Using Hess's Law To Determine K: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
14 of 0
Problem 14Multiple Choice

Given the reaction Q ⇌ R with an equilibrium constant K1 = 16, what is the equilibrium constant if the reaction is written as 4Q ⇌ 4R?