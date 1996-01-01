3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3D model of a compound is shown below. White spheres represent H, grey represents C, red represents O and blue represents N. Identify its molecular and structural formula.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
MF: C2H6NO, SF: (CH3)2ONH
B
MF: C2H7NO, SF: (CH3)2NOH
C
MF: C2H6NO, SF: CH3CH3ONH
D
MF: C2H7NO, SF: CH3CH3NOH