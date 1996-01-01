6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the balanced half-reactions under basic conditions and identify whether it is an oxidation or a reduction reaction
Pb2+(aq) → PbO2(s)
A
Pb2+(aq) + 2 OH- → PbO2(s) + 2 e- + 2 H2O(l), oxidation
B
Pb2+(aq) + 4 OH- → PbO2(s) + 4 e- + 2 H2O(l), reduction
C
Pb2+(aq) + 2 OH- → PbO2(s) + 4 e- + 2 H2O(l), reduction
D
Pb2+(aq) + 4 OH- → PbO2(s) + 2 e- + 2 H2O(l), oxidation