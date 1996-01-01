7. Gases
Velocity Distributions
7. Gases Velocity Distributions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the graph below comparing the velocity distribution of the same molecule at different temperatures. Identify which curve represents a lower temperature.
Legend:
Curve A → blue
Curve B → red
Consider the graph below comparing the velocity distribution of the same molecule at different temperatures. Identify which curve represents a lower temperature.
Legend:
Curve A → blue
Curve B → red
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A
B
B
C
They have the same temperature
D
Cannot be determined