15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Kinetics Energy Diagrams
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The energy diagram for the reaction of NO2 with CO is
The overall reaction is
NO2 + CO → NO + CO2
with the following proposed mechanism
step 1: NO2 + NO2 → NO + NO3
step 2: NO3 + CO → NO2 + CO2
Determine the rate-limiting step
The energy diagram for the reaction of NO2 with CO is
The overall reaction is
NO2 + CO → NO + CO2
with the following proposed mechanism
step 1: NO2 + NO2 → NO + NO3
step 2: NO3 + CO → NO2 + CO2
Determine the rate-limiting step
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Step 1
B
Step 2
C
Overall step